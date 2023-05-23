‘John Wick: Chapter 4’: How to Watch the Action-Packed Film From Home

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Need a little action this coming long weekend? Well, as of Tuesday (May 23) you can officially own John Wick: Chapter 4 digitally, which means collectors and fans of the series can finally own the full saga. After dominating the box office, we can return to our seats (or, in this case, couches) and relive the last installment.

This isn’t just the last installment of the Keanu Reeves hitman series; it’s also Rina Sawayama’s feature-film debut. The singer takes on the role of Akira, a concierge at her father’s hotel, and a well-trained killer herself. When Reeves’ character enters the hotel seeking asylum, it’s up to him, his friend Shimazu Koji (played by Hiroyuki Sanada) and Akira (Koji’s daughter) to protect Wick and kill any assassins after him.

How to Stream John Wick: Chapter 4

First-time watchers and viewers who saw the movie more than once can purchase the film on Amazon Prime Video for $19.99. If you prefer to own the Blu-ray/DVD, then you can pre-order it here, but it won’t be released until June 13. Fulfill your John Wick marathon dreams and watch how the series comes to a conclusion by ordering the final chapter below.

Check out the trailer for John Wick: Chapter 4 below.