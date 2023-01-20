Showstopper: Watch Jimin Arrive at the Dior Menswear Show in Paris

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Jimin is settling into his new job as Dior’s new global ambassador. The BTS member made a showstopping arrival at the Dior Homme menswear fall-winter 2023-24 fashion show in Paris on Friday (Jan. 20).

The 27-year-old K-pop star looked dapper in a tan suit, turtleneck and matching boots from the Dior Men’s 2023 collection by Dior menswear artistic director Kim Jones.

Dior posted a photo of the look on Instagram captioned in part, “[Jimin] confirmed his stylish credentials as our newly-appointed global ambassador clad in timeless tailoring from the Dior Men’s 2023 collection.”

Fans lined up to catch a glimpse of Jimin before he walked inside the event, where he was seated front row next to fellow BTS member J-Hope.

Jimin and J-Hope attend the Dior Homme Menswear Fall-Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 20, 2023 in Paris, France. Victor Boyko/GI

Other celebrities in attendance included Robert Pattinson, Naomi Campbell, David Beckham, Eddie Redmayne, Karlie Kloss, Delphine Arnault, Courtney Love and Gwendoline Christie.

Dior’s Paris Fashion Week menswear show streamed live on Dior.com at 9 a.m. ET (3 p.m. CET). Click here to check out footage from the show.

Jimin was announced as the newest Dior global ambassador earlier this week. “The House is thrilled to announce @J.M from #BTS as new Dior global ambassador. Pictured here in a colorful look from #DiorSummer23, the singer is now lending his image to creations from Artistic Director of Dior men’s collections, @MrKimJones, “ read a post on Dior’s ” target=”_blank”>Instagram account.

“So thrilled to start a journey with @Dior,” Jimin captioned an Instagram post confirming the new collaboration.

Even before he was named global ambassador, Jimin was a fan of Dior. He’s been spotted wearing Dior Explorer Chelsea Boots ($1,500), Dior Explorer Loafers ($1,050) and other pieces from the LVMH-owned brand while BTS’ relationship with Dior dates back to 2019 when Kim designed the wardrobe for the group’s “Love Yourself: Speak Yourself” world tour.

Dior’s latest collections include the Dior x ERL Capsule, Dior Lunar Capsule Collection and the Spring 2023 collection.

Watch Jimin arrive at the Dior Homme show below.