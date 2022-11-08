Jimi Hendrix Book Released in Honor of Guitar Legend’s 80th Birthday: Here’s Where You Can Buy It Online

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

A new book celebrating the late Jimi Hendrix’s 80th birthday (Nov. 27) hit shelves on Tuesday (Nov. 8). Jimi, by the guitar legend’s sister Janie Hendrix and John McDermott of Experience Hendrix L.L.C., is described as a visual ode to “the greatest guitar player in rock n’ roll history.

The 320-page book retails for $50 (but it’s on sale for $42.40) and features rare and never-before-published photographs of Hendrix, personal memorabilia, lyrics, and more. Quotes from Paul McCartney, Ron Wood, Jeff Beck, Lenny Kravitz, Drake, Dave Grohl and others who have spoken about Hendrix’s lasting musical impact are included in the book, which is available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Target and Chronicle Books.

Despite being in the mainstream for only four years, Hendrix built an unbreakable legacy that turned him into one of the most influential artists in music.

The Seattle native, born on Nov. 27, 1942, got his first guitar at age 15. He entered the military before embarking on a musical career and became known for classics like “Purple Haze” and “Voodoo Child (Slight Return).” Hendrix headlined the first Woodstock Festival in 1969 before his life was tragically cut short at age 27.

To celebrate the music icon, Montblanc launched limited-edition pens as part of their Greatest Characters collection. The Great Characters Jimi Hendrix Special Edition Collection features three new writing instruments with unique design elements honoring some of Hendrix’s most iconic eras.

Three new editions to the collection retail for $1,195 up to $37,000 for the Limited Edition 99 Fountain Pen. Each pen pays tribute to one of three albums: Are You Experienced, Electric Ladyland, and Live at Woodstock. The collection is available at Montblanc.com and in stores.

In addition to the release of JIMI, Hendrix’s estate announced a live album, The Jimi Hendrix Experience Los Angeles Forum: April 26, 1969, out Nov. 18 and an all-star tribute concert scheduled for next month. The Jimi Hendrix 80th Birthday Celebration will be held at ACL Live at The Moody Theater in Austin, Texas on Sunday, Dec. 4 at 8 p.m. Purchase tickets to the tribute concert below.