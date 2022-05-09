Jessica Biel Transforms Into an Accused Killer in ‘Candy’: How to Stream the Limited Series for Free

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Candy is now streaming on Hulu. The limited series, starring Jessica Biel as a 1980s suburban housewife acquitted in the axe-murder of her friend and former lover’s wife, premiered on the streaming platform on Monday (May 9).

The true-crime drama centers around Candy Montgomery (Biel), a Texas housewife and mother who was found not guilty in the brutal murder of her friend Betty Gore.

Explore Explore Jessica Biel See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Timothy Simons, Melanie Lynskey, Pablo Schreiber, and Raúl Esparza also star in the series. The pilot was written by three-time Emmy nominee Robin Veith (Mad Men, The Act), who is also executive producer.

Biel and Michelle Purple (The Sinner, Cruel Summer) serve as executive producers for Iron Ocean, while Nick Antosca (The Act, Brand New Cherry Flavor) is executive producer under his Eat the Cat banner along with Alex Hedlund. Michael Uppendahl (Fargo, American Crime Story: Impeachment) directed the pilot and is an executive producer.

How to Watch Candy on Hulu for Free

The first episode of Candy, titled “Friday the 13th,” arrived on Hulu on Monday. New episodes will be released weekly. Hulu subscribers can stream the show by signing into Hulu from the app or online.

If you’re not one of the 45+ million Hulu subscribers, now’s your chance to join for free for the first 30 days. Hulu’s ad-supported plan, it’s most popular streaming package, costs just $6.99 a month (or $69.99 a year) to watch thousands of episodes of TV and movies in the Hulu library including Hulu originals like Candy, Pam & Tommy, The Girl from Plainville, How I Met Your Father, Nine Perfect Strangers, Only Murders in the Building, The Handmaid’s Tale and The Kardashians.

Hulu Membership $6.99/month after free 30-day trial Buy Now 1

Hulu’s ad-free plan is $12.99 a month ($129.99 a year) for everything in the cheaper package, plus you get to download programs and stream them offline. There’s also a Hulu bundle plan which adds Disney+ and ESPN+ for $13.99 a month, and the option to add additional channels like Starz on Hulu and HBO on Hulu.

If you enjoy watching live television, Hulu + Live TV ($69.99 a month) lets you access over 75 live channels in addition to the entire Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+ streaming libraries.

With Hulu, users can create up to six profiles under one account. Stream from up to two different screens at once from your TV, computer or another streaming device.

In addition to originals series, movies and documentaries, Hulu subscribers will also find network and cable shows such as The Bachelor, Atlanta, American Idol and Snowfall on Hulu the day after they broadcast on TV.