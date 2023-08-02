‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’: How to Watch Season 6 & Previous Seasons Without Cable

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

It’s almost Jerzday! A new installment of the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation premieres on Thursday (Aug. 3) at 8 p.m. on MTV.

For the second part of Season 6, Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola rejoins the cast which includes Pauly D, Mike Sorrentino, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” McFarley, Vinny Guadagnino and Angelina Pivarnick.

Read on for ways to watch and stream for free.

Explore Explore Billboard See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

How to Watch Jersey Shore: Family Vacation From Anywhere

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season will premiere on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on MTV. New episodes will premiere on Thursdays.

Can you watch MTV live without cable? Yes! Subscribe to DirectTV Stream to watch MTV and dozens of other cable and local channels for free for the first week. Streaming packages start at $64.99/month (regular $74.99/month) after the free trial ends.

DirectTV Stream $64.99/month after free trial $74.99/month 13% off% OFF Buy Now 1

You can also stream Jersey Shore: Family Vacation on demand via Paramount+. Stream for free for the first week or use code: PICKETT to get a month free.

New episodes will premiere on the streaming platform a day after the air on MTV. Paramount+ plans start at $5.99/month/ for ad-supported streaming and $11.99/month to stream commercial free on Paramount+ and Showtime+. Philo is another affordable streaming option at $25/month after a one-week free trial.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is available on Prime Video and streaming providers that offer MTV in the channel lineup such as Fubo, Sling, Vidgo and Hulu + Live TV (use ExpressVPN to stream internationally).

Watch a clip of the new season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation below.