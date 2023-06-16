Jennifer Lopez’s Third Revolve Drop Is All About Pops of Color: Shop the Vibrant Collection

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Vibrant colors and sky-high heels. Jennifer Lopez wants to make sure your shoe closet gets an upgrade for summer. On Thursday (June 15), Lopez launched her third collection with Revolve featuring over a dozen styles — sculptural heels, platforms, stilettos and more — ranging from $139-$190.

The 18-piece collection is available in sizes 6-10 and in summery shades like tangerine, bright green and hot pink along with denim boots, heels and platforms and more.

Additional styles include a show-stopping, crystal embellished platform; gold and silver heels; fuzzy pink mules and other fancy footwear “perfect” for a night out on the town.

Jennifer Lopez x REVOLVE Courtesy Photo

Lopez has had a busy year. The Mother star launched her second collection with Revolve in May and debuted her Delola alcohol brand in April.

Additionally, the JLo Beauty founder has inked deals with Coach, Goli, Intimissimi and other brands.

Shop pieces from drop three of the JLo Jennifer Lopez x Revolve collection below.

Revolve

J Lo Jennifer Lopez x REVOLVE $160 Buy Now 1

Between the ostrich feather embellished toe strap, satin upper and slinky ankle strap, the Sunset Sandal looks too good to pass up. This gorgeous shoe is available in blue wave, black and lollipop pink.

Revolve

J Lo Jennifer Lopez x REVOLVE Gabels Platform Heel $185 Buy Now 1

Shine and stability! The Gabels Platform Heel has a satin and crystal embellished upper, almond toe, ankle button closure and sturdy platform.

Revolve

J Lo Jennifer Lopez x REVOLVE Bowery Faux Mink Mule $139 Buy Now 1

A hot pink, faux fur mule never disappoints.

Revolve

J. Lo Jennifer Lopez x REVOLVE Leslie Sandal $145 Buy Now 1

Interested in a shorter heel? The Leslie Sandal might be a good fit. It’s a square-toe shoe with a leather upper and a 3.5-inch heel (available in tangerine and black croc).

Revolve

J Lo Jennifer Lopez x REVOLVE Hendrix Sandal $165 Buy Now 1

The Hendrix sandal is available in bubbly champagne and parakeet green.

JLo Jennifer Lopez x REVOLVE Crosby Sandal $170 Buy Now 1

Denim inspiration! The Crosby sandal features a denim upper with metallic lining, ankle strap closure — and the heel measures six inches.