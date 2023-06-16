Jennifer Lopez’s Third Revolve Drop Is All About Pops of Color: Shop the Vibrant Collection

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.
Vibrant colors and sky-high heels. Jennifer Lopez wants to make sure your shoe closet gets an upgrade for summer. On Thursday (June 15), Lopez launched her third collection with Revolve featuring over a dozen styles — sculptural heels, platforms, stilettos and more — ranging from $139-$190.
The 18-piece collection is available in sizes 6-10 and in summery shades like tangerine, bright green and hot pink along with denim boots, heels and platforms and more.
Additional styles include a show-stopping, crystal embellished platform; gold and silver heels; fuzzy pink mules and other fancy footwear “perfect” for a night out on the town.
Lopez has had a busy year. The Mother star launched her second collection with Revolve in May and debuted her Delola alcohol brand in April.
Additionally, the JLo Beauty founder has inked deals with Coach, Goli, Intimissimi and other brands.
Shop pieces from drop three of the JLo Jennifer Lopez x Revolve collection below.
Between the ostrich feather embellished toe strap, satin upper and slinky ankle strap, the Sunset Sandal looks too good to pass up. This gorgeous shoe is available in blue wave, black and lollipop pink.
Shine and stability! The Gabels Platform Heel has a satin and crystal embellished upper, almond toe, ankle button closure and sturdy platform.
A hot pink, faux fur mule never disappoints.
Interested in a shorter heel? The Leslie Sandal might be a good fit. It’s a square-toe shoe with a leather upper and a 3.5-inch heel (available in tangerine and black croc).
The Hendrix sandal is available in bubbly champagne and parakeet green.
Denim inspiration! The Crosby sandal features a denim upper with metallic lining, ankle strap closure — and the heel measures six inches.