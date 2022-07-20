Here’s How to Get Jennifer Lopez’s Wedding Dress Look for Less

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Bennifer officially tied the knot over the weekend, as Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck headed to Las Vegas on Saturday (July 16) for a small chapel ceremony amongst four other couples.

For one of her two gorgeous wedding looks, JLo wore a white dress “from an old movie,” which she showed off in a pre-ceremony video posted to Instagram by her hairstylist Chris Appleton. “I’ve had this dress for so many years and I’ve just been saving it, saving it, saving it,” she says in the video. “And now I’m wearing it on my wedding day.”

The elegant, timeless Alexander McQueen gown features floral jacquard detailing and a jewel neckline, and at one point retailed for $5,175 at Bergdorf Goodman and Neiman Marcus, though it is currently sold out.

If you’re planning your own nuptials or are hoping to rock a white gown for a special summer occasion — but aren’t trying to dish out thousands of dollars — we at Billboard got your back.

Lulus has an extensive bridal section on their site, offering a variety of styles for every bride. The brand’s Endless Amore White A-Line Gown has a nearly identical structure to Lopez’s, and is only $198 — with various layaway options.

Meanwhile, the Moments Like These Mermaid Maxi Dress has the same woven jacquard as Alexander McQueen’s design. The $98 dress comes in sizes XS to XL.

Similarly, ASOS’ True Violet Bridal Cap Sleeve Dress is sleek and elegant just like JLo’s dress, with a round neck and an open back for a little added sultriness. The $215 dress is offered in sizes 2 through 12.

