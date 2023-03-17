Jennifer Lopez Debuts a Dazzling New Shoe Collab With Revolve: Shop the Collection

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Jennifer Lopez is teaming with Revolve for a chic new collaboration to spice up your shoe collection.

The JLo Beauty founder took to Instagram on Thursday (March 16) to announce the debut of the JLO Jennifer Lopez x Revolve shoe collection, a collab between Lopez’s shoe brand and the fashion retailer.

“I love shoes!!!! Can anyone relate??!!” Lopez captioned photos of the new collection, which features stylish heels and boots priced from $145 to $200 and available exclusively at Revolve.com.

Launching in three installments, the initial 16-piece collection includes “sculptural heels” designed in chic metallics, crystal embellishments and “the perfect animal prints.” The collection also features sky-high platforms, knee-high boots, strappy sandals and kitten heels designed in a variety materials such as suede, leather, mesh and satin.

Jennifer Lopez for REVOLVE Courtesy of REVOLVE

“Jennifer Lopez is a pop culture icon and an inspiration to millions of people all over the world, so there was no question of doing an exclusive collaboration with her line, JLO Jennifer Lopez. We’re so excited to introduce the new line of footwear and collaborate with Jennifer Lopez,” said Raissa Gerona, Revolve Chief Brand Officer.

The shoe collection comes on the heels of Lopez being announced as global ambassador for the Italian lingerie brand Intimissimi.

Shop the JLO Jennifer Lopez x Revolve collection below.

Revolve

JLo Jennifer Lopez x REVOLVE Beverly Heel $180 Buy Now 1

Available in silver and black, the Beverly Heel features a faux patent leather and PVC upper with an ankle buckle closure, faux leather lining and a 6-inch heel.

Revolve

JLO Jennifer Lopez x REVOLVE Bronx Bootie $205 Buy Now 1

Paying homage to Lopez’s home borough, the Bronx Bootie has a mesh, textile and PVC upper with manmade and leather sole, a pointed-toe design and 4.5-inch stiletto heel.

Revolve

JLo Jennifer Lopez x REVOLVE Sunset Sandal $160 Buy Now 1

The Sunset Sandal is a sexy satin shoe with an ostrich feather upper and leather sole. The heel measures 4.5 inches.

JLO Jennifer Lopez x REVOLVE Star Sandal $150 Buy Now 1

Feeling like a star? The Star Sandal from Lopez’s collection is available in the dark chocolate option pictured above or a natural and black color. The shoe features croc embossed leather and an ankle wrap tie buckle with a 4.5-inch heel.

Revolve

JLO Jennifer Lopez x REVOLVE Metro Mule $145 Buy Now 1

Add a little retro flare to your shoe collection! The flared-heel Metro Mule is available in black faux leather or dark chocolate faux suede, and features a 4-inch heel.

Revolve

JLo by Jennifer Lopez x Revolve Calle Boot $275 Buy Now 1

The Calle boot has a crystal-embellished satin upper with a side zipper closure and 4.25-inch heel.