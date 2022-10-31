Jennifer Lopez Rocks Lacy Bodysuit That’s Perfect for Brides: Buy It Online for Just $69

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Jennifer Lopez shared a “self-care” selfie with her 225 million Instagram followers on Sunday (Oct. 30). The newlywed, who tied the knot with Ben Affleck in August, posed in a $69 lace bodysuit from the brand Intimissimi.

Explore Explore Jennifer Lopez See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Lopez completed the look with a matching, white silk robe and “Mrs” necklace. She added a white heart emoji with the hashtags #ThisIsMe, #SelfCare, #HappyWeekend and #TakingAMoment.

Related HARDY Marries Caleigh Ryan in Nashville Ceremony

Intimissimi reposted the photo with the caption, “@Jlo’s perfect weekend: self-care and our lingerie. We can’t think of a better combo!”

The Eternal Love Body bodysuit features an underwire balconette bra and cups in refined eyelash, floral lace with soft stretch tulle. Lopez also wore the Intimissimi Silk Kimono ($159) — available in ivory, red and black in sizes S/M and M/L.

Lopez was announced as a global ambassador for the Italian brand — which specializes in lingerie, bras, brieds, boxers, pajamas and more for men and women — in September. Intimissimi was founded 1996 and was sold at Victoria’s Secret from 2007 until 2010. The brand launched its New York location in 2017.

“The market is opening up a new phase after the domination of Victoria’s Secret,” Sandro Veronesi founder and CEO of Intimissmi’s parent company, Calzedonia Group, told Women’s Wear Daily in September. “Now there are new brands, and we hope to take a part of that market. We have a fashionable proposal for Intimissimi in the States. It will take some time to be known.”

“We want to grow a lot and we also want to understand better the taste and the preferences of the American public because the two markets are different and the competitors are different,” he added. “So we have to learn a lot, and to invest in opening shops, communication and world expansion.”

The Lopez effect seems to be working. Lopez’s Instagram post racked up nearly 2.4 million likes, and the Intimissimi bodysuit that she wore is almost out of stock. In case it sells out, we added a couple of other alternatives from the brand.

See more below:

Intimissimi

Eternal Love Body Lace Bodysuit $59 Buy Now 1

Intimissimi

Toujours l'Ajour Lace Bodysuit $59 Buy Now 1

Intimissimi

Pretty Flower Tulle and Lace Bodysuit $39 Buy Now 1

Intimissimi