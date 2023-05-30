‘Jelly Roll: Save Me’: How to Watch the Inspiring Documentary for Free

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

After walking away from the 2023 CMT Awards with three trophies and the most awards of the night, the rap-country music star Jelly Roll is now giving up an inside look into his life with a raw and emotional documentary.

Jelly Roll: Save Me is a new ABC News documentary that will provide an in-depth look at how the “Son of a Sinner” singer went from struggling with addiction and his mental health to country stardom. You’ll be able to catch his life story when it premieres Tuesday (May 30) on Hulu right before his new album Whitsitt Chapel drops on Friday.

The documentary announcement described the film as a highlight reel leading up to his hometown show at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. Before then, it’ll be showing us his life before including his incarcerations as an adolescent and adult, becoming a breakout star in 2022 and how the singer grapples with his sudden rise to fame. In the midst of it all, we’ll get a peek at how he balances philanthropic work at a juvenile delinquent center (the same one he was in and out of as a adolescent) where he shares his story and attempts to help at-risk youth.

How to Watch Jelly Roll: Save Me

The country star’s documentary is considered a Hulu Original, which means it’s exclusive to the streamer and you won’t find it anywhere else. If you’re already a subscriber, then you can watch it for free for no additional charge.

For anyone looking for the best streaming platforms, Hulu is one of the most popular options due to its wallet-friendly pricing and library of shows and movies.

Hulu $Starting at $7.99/month after 30 days Buy Now 1

Hulu offers different pricing plans that you can customize based on your needs. Currently, eligible subscribers can get 30 days free on Hulu’s standard, ad-supported package which is $7.99/month (or $79.99/year) to stream thousands of episodes of TV and movies in the Hulu library like Only Murders in the Building, The Beautiful Things, The Kardashians, How I Met Your Father, Dollface, Nine Perfect Strangers, The Handmaid’s Tale, Dopesick and other Hulu originals; along with most new episodes from network TV and cable shows the day after they air.

Hulu’s ad-free plan is $14.99/month ($139.99/year) for everything in the cheaper package but you also get to download programs and stream them offline. There’s a bundle plan with Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+ for $13.99/month. You can even customize your channels by adding premium options like Starz for an additional cost.

And if you enjoy watching live television, Hulu + Live TV ($69.99/month) lets you access over 75 live channels in addition to the Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+ streaming libraries. Hulu lets users create up to six profiles under one account. Stream from up to two different screens at once from any device including a smart TV or laptop.

Check below to watch the trailer for Jelly Roll: Save Me premiering Tuesday (May 30) on Hulu.