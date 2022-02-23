Need New Earbuds? These JBL True Wireless In-Ear Headphones Are on Sale for $50

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Finding the right headphones can be a tedious process, but if you’re looking for a great deal, JBL’s Tune 125 True Wireless In-Ear Headphones are on sale for $50. The popular earbuds are marked down 50% off at Amazon, but only for a limited time, so you might want to hop on the discount before it’s gone.

Whether you’re listening to music or answering calls, do it wirelessly with JBL TUNE 125 TWS earbuds. They instantly link to your device and Dual Connect lets you choose between using one or both earbuds to play music, answers calls and more.

Enhance the sound of your favorite artists with JBL Pure Bass and 32 hours of battery life (24 hours in the case and 8 hours without the case) means that you can listen to your favorite tunes from day to night.

JBL Tune 125 TWS earbuds are available in multiple colors to suit your style aesthetic including the white pair featured above in addition to black, blue and pink.

Snug-fitting and comfortable, these durable earbuds come with three sizes of eartips to fit your needs. You can also purchase the earbuds on sale at other major retailers such as Walmart, Best Buy, Target and the JBL site in select colors.

