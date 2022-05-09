Billboard Buys: JBL’s Bluetooth Waterproof Speaker Is on Sale for $89.95

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Just in time for Memorial Day, JBL’s best-selling JBL Flip 4 Portable Speaker is discounted to just $89.95 on Amazon. Regularly $110-plus, the Amazon deal saves you more than $20 on one of the most popular Bluetooth speakers on the market.

The JBL Flip 4 currently boasts a 4.8-star rating (out of five) from more than 43,000 reviewers online. That’s thanks to the handheld speakers massive sound and big bass, which can fill an entire room or backyard with ease. Taking it to the beach or by the pool? The JBL Flip 4 is rated IPX7 on the waterproofing scale, meaning it can accidentally be submerged in water and still come out fine.

The Flip 4 Portable Speaker is also made with a durable housing that protects its components from rain, sand, dust and debris; it’ll hold up to accidental dings and drops too. The built-in 3000mAh rechargeable battery gets you up to 12 hours of playtime on a single charge.

JBL Flip 4 $89.95 $110 18% OFF Buy Now 1

If you’re taking your music to go, the Flip 4 is a no-brainer, with the ability to pair with multiple devices, so different people can take turns playing their tunes. You can also use it as a speakerphone, with built-in noise cancellation technology making for crystal clear calls.

On its own, the Flip 4 offers some pretty loud sound and big, booming bass (thanks to its bass radiators). But you can also pair it with other JBL speakers to create a surround sound experience at your party. Download the accompanying JBL Connect+ app to link more than 100 JBL connect+ enabled speakers together to amplify the volume.

Everything fits into a portable package about the size of a water bottle. It’s super lightweight and easy to pack in a bag to take with you on the go. This deal gets you the JBL Flip 4 speaker (in your choice of colors) plus charging cable and assembly guide. Regularly $110-plus, score this JBL deal now and get the Flip 4 for just $89.95 at Amazon and Walmart, or the JBL website and Best Buy ($99.99).

Looking for more JBL speaker deals? The Flip 5 is on sale at Amazon and at JBL for $99.95, and the ultra-popular JBL Clip 4 is marked down to just $50 at retailers such as Target and Amazon.