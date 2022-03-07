Jay-Z Sports Ivy Park Jacket: Here’s Where You Can Buy His Ivy Heart Windbreaker Online

Jay-Z attends the Los Angeles premiere of "The Harder They Fall" at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on October 13, 2021 in Los Angeles, California

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Jay-Z has a sweet spot for Ivy Park. The Roc Nation mogul was photographed out in Los Angeles over the weekend sporting a snakeskin windbreaker from Beyoncé’s Ivy Heart capsule collection.

N.O.R.E. shared a photo from the meetup with Jay-Z on Instagram on Sunday (March 6), though it’s unclear if the hangout means that Hov could be making an appearance on an upcoming episode of N.O.R.E.’s Drink Champs (fingers crossed).

Explore Explore Jay-Z See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

The Adidas x Ivy Park Allover Print Snakeskin Windbreaker is available at Adidas.com, but sizes are selling out fast. At press time, they only sizes left were M and 3X.

Buy: Ivy Park Snakeskin-Print All Gender Hoodie ($120)

You can also find the Ivy Park windbreaker at other major retailers such as Nordstrom and Finish Line, in addition to StockX, Lyst, and Luisa Via Roma.

Hov isn’t the only one in the Carter family sporting Ivy Park as of late. Queen Bey posted Valentine’s Day photos on Instagram, in which she’s wearing Ivy Heart faux latex leggings and a sweater in one photo, and a red tracksuit with Ivy Park Savage Shoes in another shot. The Adidas x Ivy Park collection was released in February ahead of Valentine’s Day.

In other Jay-Z news, the Brooklyn native reportedly threatened to quit his partnership with the NFL if Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg and the rest of the Halftime Show performers were not allowed to perform take the stage at this year’s Super Bowl, according to Snoop, who shared the tale during a Tidal interview March 4.

“We love each other. Like, not secretly, like publicly, we love each other,” he said. “It is what it is, so it’s like for him to go to bat for us and tell the NFL, ‘F–k that. They perform or I quit,’ that was the most gangster s–t out of everything. Then with attire and kneeling and all this … you can’t wear your gang bang s–t? Jay-Z hit me like, ‘Wear what the f–k you want to wear.”