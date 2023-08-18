Janet Jackson Co-Signs Black Girl Sunscreen: ‘So Worth Supporting’

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

August is Black Business Month and Janet Jackson is putting the spotlight on a sunscreen product that she got introduced to while enjoying her vacation in Italy. The music legend took to social media on Friday (Aug. 18) to gush over Black Girl Sunscreen.

Related 22 Black-Owned Fashion & Beauty Brands You Should Know About

According to Jackson’s post, Survival of the Thickest star Tasha Smith introduced her to the sunscreen. “Enjoying the Italian sunscreen and @tashasmith4real introduced me to #blackgirlsunscreen,” Jackson wrote. “While it was made with people of color in mind, it can be used on every skin tone and feels so good. So worth supporting. Wishing the very best to all the entrepreneurs out there.”

Enjoying the Italian sun and @tashasmith4real introduced me to #blackgirlsunscreen… While it was made with people of color in mind, it can be used on every skin tone and feels so good. So worth supporting ♥️ Wishing the very best to all the entrepreneurs out there 🙏🏽✊🏽

Also… pic.twitter.com/lOgI4ww82h — Janet Jackson (@JanetJackson) August 18, 2023

Jackson has been vacationing in Italy after wrapping up her Together Again Tour in June. The jaunt closed with a whopping $51 million in revenue, her highest grossing tour to date, but she’s not done with the stage just yet. Jackson is slated to perform at the Thunder Valley Casino Resort in Lincoln, Calif. on Oct. 27 and the OneMusic Fest at Atlanta’s Piedmont Park on Oct. 28. Get tickets here.

Black Girl Sunscreen doubles as a moisturizing lotion and is designed for everyday use. The sunscreen features “key ingredients” including avocado, jojoba, cacao, carrot juice and sunflower oil, to protect your skin from sun damage and there’s no leftover white or purple residue. Black Girl Sunscreen dries completely clear making it perfect to use before outdoor activities, but you can also wear it under makeup, according to the company.

Entrepreneur Shontay Lundy launched Black Girl Sunscreen in 2016 with a goal of starting a “conversation globally around sun safety to educate and protect melanin beauties worldwide.”

Black Girl Sunscreen is available at major retailers such as Walmart, Target, Amazon, Ulta Beauty, Walgreens, CVS and BlackGirlSunscreen.com. The water resistant, SP5 30, SPF 45 and SPF 50 sunscreen comes in a lotion and spray form for adults and kids in large and travel sizes. Black Girl Sunscreen works for different skin tones and of course, it’s not just for women and girls. Anyone can use it!

Purchase Black Girl Sunscreen below.

Walmart Black Girl Sunscreen