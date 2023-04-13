Jaden Smith & Samsung Drop Eco-Friendly Accessories Collection for Earth Day

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Samsung and Jaden Smith have teamed up for an eco-friendly accessories collection in celebration of Earth Day on April 22.

The Samsung Galaxy x MSFTSrep Collection, released on Thursday (April 13), features eco-conscious accessories including four styles of cases for the Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy Z Flip4, Buds2 Pro; in addition to Galaxy Watch bands and matching watch face designs.

The limited collection starts at $29.99 and is available at Samsung.com in black and white colorways, in addition to pink-blue and wavy rainbow.

MSFTSrep x Samsung for Earth Day Courtesy of MSFTSrep x Samsung

Galaxy Z Flip 4 MSFTSRep Classic Eco-Conscious Case $49.99

Drawing its inspiration from the “interconnectivity of humankind and the planet’s renewable resources,” the collection is made from consciously sourced materials, while the packaging is made from recycled paper and cardstock printed with vegetable ink.

“I think the public shift towards sustainability is amazing because people are waking up and realizing what we actually have to do to change the world,” Smith said in a statement. “We have to change the way that we produce and the way that we consume, and everyone is waking up.”

The collection features designs from Smith’s MSFTSRep clothing brand and graphics that he personally created.

Jaden Smith for MSFTSrep x Samsung for Earth Day Courtesy of MSFTSrep x Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy x MSFTSrep Collection marks the third iteration of Samsung’s sustainable collection initiative. The company has pledged to reduce its carbon footprint and increase the use of recycled materials in all newly-released mobile products by 2025.

Earth Month is celebrated throughout April, making it a perfect time to re-up on sustainable tech gear. Shop items from the Samsung Galaxy x MSFTSrep Collection below.

MSFTSrep x Samsung for Earth Day Courtesy of MSFTSrep x Samsung

Galaxy Watch MSFTSrep Spiral Eco-Conscious Band $49.99

MSFTSrep x Samsung for Earth Day Courtesy of MSFTSrep x Samsung