‘Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan’ Season 4: How to Watch the Final Episodes for Free

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

For the past three seasons, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan has brought the thrill and action, but Friday (June 30) officially marked the beginning of the end. Season four of the hit series will be its last, which means the new season is sure to be filled with suspense and answers to fans’ burning questions.

Explore Explore John Krasinski See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

You can currently catch the first two episodes of season four on Prime Video, with new episodes dropping every Thursday until the sixth and final episode.

Season three left viewers begging for more, with Jack Ryan (John Krasinski) stopping a war between Russia and the United States. Ryan went from being an enemy of the CIA to being back in its good graces by the finale, but season four plans to delve more into internal corruption within the CIA. Now, Ryan will have to figure out how to stop both domestic and international threats.

The final season’s cast also includes Wendell Pierce as James Greer, Michael Kelly as Mike November and Abbie Cornish, who will be returning as Cathy Mueller.

Keep reading to learn how to watch the final season.

How to Watch Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan Season 4

The first two episodes are currently available to watch on Prime Video. If you have a Prime membership, you can watch the series for free, or you can subscribe just to Prime Video to gain access to its full library of content.

Already subscribed to Prime? To stream Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, click the link below or visit the Amazon or Prime Video homepage, either from the app or online, and click on the series under the Prime Originals section.

If you’re not a Prime member, you can take advantage of its 30-day free trial to stream Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan and more on Prime Video. Amazon’s streaming platform offers a huge selection of exclusive movies, TV shows and documentaries, along with episodes from popular network and cable shows, and tons of films that you can buy or rent.

‘Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan’ on Prime Video $Watch with 30-day free trial Buy Now 1

Besides Jack Ryan, you can catch other Prime Originals and exclusives including Citadel, Daisy Jones and the Six, The Lake, Armageddon Time, Riches, High School, The Summer I Turned Pretty, Spoiler Alert, Tár, Medellín, Creed III and more.

A monthly Prime Video subscription will be $14.99/month once the free trial ends, and is just one of the many perks Prime members can enjoy. Besides Prime Video and Amazon Music, Prime members get access to deep discounts during and after Prime Day (happening July 11 and 12 this year), free shipping on millions of items, grocery deliveries; a free, two-year membership to GrubHub+ and other member-only benefits.

You’ll also be able to add on premium channels to your Prime Video account including Max, Paramount+, Starz and Showtime, along with sporting events that are available to stream live and on demand. Members can stream sports on Prime Video, including MLB TV, NBA TV and Thursday Night Football, which returns to Prime Video later this year.

Check out the trailer for season four of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan below.