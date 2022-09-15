J Balvin Debuts Air Jordan 2 Collab: Where to Buy the Sold-Out Sneakers Online

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

J Balvin’s latest Nike collaboration sold out within hours of being released on the Nike SNKR app. The shoe collab debuted Thursday (Sept. 15) in commemoration of Hispanic Heritage Month.

Explore Explore J Balvin See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Balvin’s shoe offers a fresh take on the classic 1986 design. It features a celestine blue colorway with cloud graphics along the heel, collar and insole, and puffed-up panels on the upper ankle, with premium materials and air cushioning designed to keep your feet comfortable.

Rainbow stitching adds subtle pops of color to the dreamy shoe, which is accented with Balvin’s signature smiley face on the back and a glow-in-the dark tongue logo.

Although Balvin is known for his unique style, there’s a deeper meaning to the design aesthetic.

“Everything I do has to tell a story,” he explained in an interview with Complex. “I talked to Nike about how I wanted to reflect my mental health journey in a creative way. We discussed how I had to overcome walking through dark moments to find the light. That’s where we came up with the concept for this sneaker. I wanted it to be reflective of how you jump towards the light and your dreams and elevate yourself to get through the dark situations in life.”

The J Balvin x Air Jordan 2 retails for $300 in adult sizes, $100 for kids, and $80 for toddlers. All three sizes are sold out at Nike, but like with any limited drop, you can usually find the shoes on resale sites such as StockX, Fight Club, GOAT, and Grailed.

When shopping on resell sites, you should expect to pay a bit more than the regular retail price, especially for a limited releases like J Balvin’s Air Jordan 2’s. The pair listed below are among the cheapest online at $362, but the price could go up depending on availability.

Nike