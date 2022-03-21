The New iPad Air Is Already on Sale at Amazon

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Spring tech deals are coming in hot! Earlier in the month, Apple revealed the latest in a fleet of 2022 product releases, including the Apple iPhone 13 in two shades of green and the ultra-thin iPad Air 5.

Just over a week after its March 11 release date, the new Apple iPad Air has already received a slight markdown on Amazon. At press time, the iPad Air 5 was discounted $30, which knocks the price down to $570.

“Whether it’s a college student taking elaborate notes, a content creator working on their latest project, or a gamer playing graphics-intensive titles, users love iPad Air for its amazing performance and versatility in such a portable design,” Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing, said in a statement. “With the breakthrough M1 chip, Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage, and ultra-fast 5G, iPad Air is now more powerful, more capable, and simply more fun than ever.”

Powered by Apple’s breakthrough M1 chip, the slender device is equipped with a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone technology, up to 256 GB of storage (the discounted option is 64GB), an upgraded 12MP wide camera, 4K video recording capabilities, a faster USB port and 5G connectivity. The iPad Air comes in an array of colors including blue, pink, purple, space gray and white.

Last week, a Reddit user created a thread complaining about the extremely thin back plate on the iPad 5 compared to the iPad 4. Although several other users agreed, others noted simple solutions like using an iPad cover.

According to Apple, this fifth generation iPad has an 8-core CPU that delivers up to 60 percent faster performance and an 8-core GPU that gives you up to two times the graphics of the previous iPad Air.