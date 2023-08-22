‘Invasion’: How to Watch Season 2 of Apple TV+’s Science-Fiction Series

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The alien takeover is far from over as Apple TV+‘s thrilling new drama Invasion is back for a second season. This time you can expect more chills, suspense and lots of aliens, of course. The new season is set to premiere Wednesday (Aug. 23), and will take place months after the shocking events of the finale.

Explore Explore Billboard See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Alien-invasion plots may seem to be in abundance, but Invasion brings a new perspective, or, in this case, five perspectives. The events of the series take place in real time through the eyes of five different characters spread across the globe. This way, viewers get to see how people from different backgrounds are impacted by the ensuing invasion around them. The upcoming second season picks up with the humans seemingly having won the battle — at least according to the show’s news reports. It’s clear from the trailer, though, that the aliens are very much alive and thirsty for revenge, making the war far from over.

Academy Award-nominated and two-time Emmy Award-nominated producer Simon Kinberg and David Weil created the series, which stars Shamier Anderson, Golshifteh Farahani, Sam Neill, Firas Nassar and Shioli Kutsuna.

Keep reading to learn the streaming options to watch Invasion.

How to Watch Invasion Season 2

The season premiere airs on Wednesday (Aug. 23) exclusively on Apple TV+, with new weekly episodes dropping every Wednesday until Oct. 25. If you’re already subscribed to the streamer, then you can watch the show for no additional cost just by signing into your Apple account.

Not already subscribed? Apple TV+ is offering a one-week free trial that’ll allow you to catch the premiere for free. After the trial, you’ll be charged $6.99/month for a subscription. If you’re looking for additional ways to save money, you can get three months free with the purchase of an eligible Apple device or a free month trial when you sign up for Apple One, which bundles Apple TV+ with up to five other services.

Apple TV+ $6.99/month after 7 days free Buy Now 1

An AppleTV+ subscription won’t just give you access to all episodes of Invasion, but the full library of Apple TV+’s original movies, TV series, sports and more. Programs you can check out include The Afterparty, The Crowded Room, Ted Lasso, Platonic, The Last Thing He Told Me, Silo, Severance, High Desert, Shrinking, The Big Door Prize, Bad Sisters, Schmigadoon!, The Problem with John Stewart, The Morning Show, Ghosted, Still, Tetris, Palmer, Only Murders in the Building, Snoopy Presents: One-of-a-Kind Marcie and more.

You can also stream Apple TV+ on the Apple TV app, your iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac and popular smart TVs including Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL, Toshiba and others, along with Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV. Apple TV+ is available on PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles as well.

Watch the trailer for Invasion season two below.