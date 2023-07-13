‘Imagine Dragons: Live in Vegas’: How to Watch the Documentary for Free

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Imagine Dragons are bringing a concert straight to your living room with a new documentary special. On Friday (July 14), Hulu is dropping Imagine Dragons: Live in Vegas, a concert experience that will showcase the rise of the band from their early days of playing shows at casinos and dive bars to becoming the sensation we know and love today.

Hulu and Imagine Dragons took to Instagram on June 21 to announce the special with a trailer teasing what to expect.

“This is the first tour I knew we were Imagine Dragons,” lead singer Dan Reynolds said in the trailer. Throughout the rest of the video is clips of the bandmates giving sit-down interviews as well as scenes from their tour and performance in Las Vegas.

Throughout the film, you’ll get to hear from the bandmates themselves as they delve into their past as a small indie band and the thoughts and feelings they have toward what they’ve grown into. All of that leads to their performance in Las Vegas — a city significant to the band, as it’s where they grew and shaped their music together.

Keep reading to learn how to stream Imagine Dragons: Live in Vegas.

How to Watch Imagine Dragons: Live in Vegas

The documentary special is a Hulu Original, which means it’s exclusive to the streamer. Those who already have a subscription can watch it for free, but you’ll need to subscribe in order to watch it.

Not subscribed to Hulu? Now’s your chance to join for free for the first month as the streamer is offering a 30-day free trial. Hulu’s most popular membership plan is the ad-supported package, which is $7.99/month. For a commercial-free experience, you can subscribe to Hulu’s premium plan for $14.99/month, which gives you everything from the ad-supported plan, plus you can download programs and stream them offline.

