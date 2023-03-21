2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards: How to Watch the Show Online

Ready for the big show? The 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards, hosted by Lenny Kravitz, will air live from the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on Monday (March 27) at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

Explore Explore Billboard See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

The awards show will feature appearances from Taylor Swift, Kelly Clarkson, Keith Urban, Latto, Coldplay, Pat Benatar, Neil Giraldo and more.

Harry Styles, Lizzo and Swift lead this year’s nominations race with eight nods each. Other nominees include SZA, Drake, Bad Bunny, Bebe Rexha, Doja Cat, Jack Harlow, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Rihanna, Luke Bryan, The Weeknd, Anitta, Dua Lipa, Tiësto, Elle King, Elton John, Lil Nas X, Karol G, Kelsea Ballerini, Kenny Chesney, Kim Petras, Kodak Black, Bailey Zimmerman, Shania Twain, Swedish Mafia House, Post Malone and Morgan Wallen.

Performers include Clarkson, Kravitz, Keith Urban, Latto, Benatar and Giraldo, Muni Long, Cody Johnson, Coldplay and P!nk, who will receive the 2023 iHeartRadio Icon Award.

Swift will be on hand to receive the 2023 iHeart Innovate Award. The special honor is given out “only on occasion” and celebrates an artist that has “proven themselves to have impacted global pop culture throughout their career.”

“This is the one awards show that shares the hard-earned journeys to the top of the biggest artists and songs of the year with fans,” John Sykes, iHeartMedia’s president of entertainment enterprises, said in a statement. “It’s not a competition, rather a celebration of ‘best in class’ and viewers across America can watch it live on Fox.”

Keep reading for ways to watch and stream the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

How to Watch & Stream the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards

The 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards will premiere live at 8 p.m. ET on Fox while a taped-delayed edition will air for the West Coast at 8 p.m. PT.

Viewers who have access to Fox through cable, satellite, streaming or a good-old fashioned TV antenna, shouldn’t have much trouble watching the show on TV or streaming it online at Fox.com.

Those who don’t have live television can stream the 2023 iHeart Music Awards on platforms such as Sling, DirectTV Stream, Hulu+ Live TV, Fubo, and Vidgo (use ExpressVPN to stream internationally).

Sling is cheapest among the bunch at $20 (regular $40) for the first month while Direct TV Stream, Fubo and Vidgo offer free trials and affordable streaming plans starting at around $65-$75.

Hulu+ Live TV ($74.99) lets you stream over 75 live channels including Fox, NBC, ABC, MTV, CMT, BET, OWN, TLC, Food Network, ID, Vice, TNT and TruTV in addition to everything on Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+.

Want to watch the show on the go? All of the aforementioned streamers are accessible from your smartphone, computer and other streaming devices.

The 2023 iHeartRadio Awards will also broadcast across iHeart Media radio stations and on the iHeart Radio app.