How to Stream Idris Elba’s Action-Packed Show ‘Hijack’ on Apple TV+

Looking to add some thrill to your summer? Apple TV+‘s new show Hijack premiered Wednesday (June 28) with the first two episodes — and they’re filled drama, action and suspense.

The new show stars Idris Elba (who also executive produced the series) as Sam Nelson, a corporate negotiator whose travels get an unexpected disturbance. When he boards a seven-hour flight from Dubai to London, the plane gets hijacked. It’s then that Elba’s character comes in and attempts to use his negotiating skills to help him and his fellow passengers get home alive.

Other characters include DI Daniel O’Farrel (Max Beesley), First Officer Anna Kovacs (Kaisa Hammarlund), Zahar Gahfoor (Archie Panjabi), Eve Myles (Alice Sinclair) and more.

Those familiar with the show 24 may recognize similarities between the plots, but, with the help of director Jim Field Smith, Apple TV+’s version will be filled with new twists and turns you’ll have to see to believe.

Read on to find out how to stream the series for free.

How to Watch Hijack for Free

Since the series is an Apple Original, you will only be able to watch it on Apple TV+. It will have a total of seven episodes, which will drop every Wednesday.

If you’re not already a subscriber, Apple TV+ is only $6.99 a month, plus a free trial for the first week. You can score a three-month free trial with the purchase of an eligible Apple device, or a free month trial when you sign up for Apple One, which bundles Apple TV+ with up to five other apps. You also have the option to watch an episode for free before deciding if you want to follow the rest of the series.

Besides Hijack, you’ll also be able to stream popular shows and movies such as Platonic, Ted Lasso, The Last Thing He Told Me, Silo, Severance, High Desert, Shrinking, The Big Door Prize, Bad Sisters, Schmigadoon!, The Problem with John Stewart, The Morning Show, Ghosted, Still, Tetris, Palmer and more.

You can even stream Apple TV+ on the Apple TV app, your iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac and popular smart TVs including Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL, Toshiba and others, along with Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV. Apple TV+ is available on PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles as well.

Watch the Hijack trailer below.