Ice Spice Gets Celestial for Heaven by Marc Jacobs Spring 2023 Campaign: Shop the Collection

Ice Spice landed her first fashion campaign. The “Boy’s a Liar” rapper models a celestial mini dress covered in stars, with a black shoulder bag and platform boots while climbing through barbed wire in an add for Marc Jacobs’ spring 2023 Heaven campaign.

Also starring in the campaign are fellow recording artists Lil Uzi Vert, Yves Tumor and Ethel Cain, alongside French performer and designer Michèle Lamy, and M3GAN – the lifelike doll from the horror movie of the same name.

Ice Spice shared photos of the campaign on her Instagram and Twitter accounts on Monday (April 3). She also tweeted behind-the-scenes photos from the shoot wearing the printed mini dress while sitting on a mechanical bull and in a pink crochet coverup over a printed bikini with brown platform boots.

The Cuffz bag ($175) and Margaret platform boots ($595) that the Bronx native wore in the campaign sold out online, but there are plenty of other items to shop from the collection.

Playing on aspects of heaven and hell, the polysexual collection features raglan tees, baby tees, long-sleeve and short-sleeve shirts, sweaters, pants, dresses and skirts along with earrings, necklaces, rings and other accessories boasting heavenly and devilish designs.

Ice Spice is the latest female rapper to star in a Marc Jacobs campaign after Doja Cat and Nicki Minaj.

