How to Watch the ‘iCarly’ Season 2 Online for Free

Carly Shay and the gang are back for another round of iCarly. The first two episodes of season two will hit Paramount+ on Friday (April 8).

Picking up where the first season left off, Carly (Miranda Crossgrove) refocusing her attention on her friends and family following complications in the romance department, all while working to boost her revived web channel.

Also in season two, Spencer (Jerry Trainor) and Harper (Laci Mosley) must navigate new personal and career developments, while Freddie (Nathan Kress) balances raising Millicent (Jaidyn Triplett) with a new app and a new girlfriend. There are 10 episodes in season two of iCarly. New episodes will premiere on Fridays.

The iCarly reboot, which follows Carly and her friends navigating life in their 20s, premiered last June with familiar faces and a few new characters, including Mosley as Harper, Carly’s best friend and roommate, and Triplett as Millicent, Freddie’s social media-savvy stepdaughter.

How to Watch iCarly Season 2 On Paramount+ for Free

For fans who want to watch iCarly without paying anything up front, you can sign up for a Paramount+ free trial, which gets you a week of free streaming to watch iCarly and all the Paramount+ programming including original series and movies, along with thousands of cult classics, fan favorites and must-watch programs live and on-demand from CBS, BET, MTV, Nickelodeon, and more.

After the free trial ends, Paramount+ subscriptions start at just $4.99 a month to stream with ads or $9.99 a month to watch without ads. Both subscriptions include tens of thousands of episodes and movies plus NFL on CBS, local CBS stations, and 24-hour news with CBSN.

Save more cash by bundling Paramount+ with Showtime for $11.99 a month (a discount of up to 28% off both subscriptions). You can also try out a student discount to shave 25% off the membership fee. Amazon Prime members can sign up for Paramount+ through Prime Video and enjoy a free seven-day trial as well.

