Selena Gomez’s ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Character Inspires New Hulu & Rare Beauty Limited Collection

Selena Gomez at the Los Angeles premiere of Hulu's 'Only Murders in the Building' season 2 at DGA Theater on June 27, 2022, in Los Angeles.

Hulu and Rare Beauty are teaming up for a limited collection inspired by Selena Gomez’s character on Only Murders in the Building. Announced Monday (July 25), the six-piece collection, dubbed “Mabel Mora’s Must-Haves,” allows fans to bring the character’s signature glow to life.

The makeup essentials needed to pull off Mabel’s look at home include the Perfect Strokes Universal Volumizing Mascara ($20), Stay Vulnerable Melting Blush in Nearly Apricot ($21), Lip Soufflé Matte Lip Cream ($20), Perfect Strokes Matte Liquid Eyeliner ($19), Stay Vulnerable Liquid Eyeshadow in Nearly Neutral ($20) and Blot & Glow Touch up Kit ($26). Click here for a step-by-step tutorial courtesy of makeup artist Cynthia Di Meo.

Shoppers who purchase three or more products from the #OnlyMurdersxRareBeauty collection will save 20% with the code MABEL20. The promo, redeemable exclusively at RareBeauty.com, ends Aug. 31. Shop “Mabel Mora’s Must-Haves” here.

Gomez’s Rare Beauty has climbed the ranks of popular makeup brands since launching in 2020. The brand’s Liquid Touch Weightless Foundation and Positive Light Tinted Moisturizer are listed among the best-selling foundations at Sephora, and in April, Rare Beauty landed at No. 3 on the list of top 10 makeup brands in the U.S. The placement put Gomez’s vegan beauty brand behind ColourPop and Charlotte Tilbury, and ahead of Anastasia Beverly Hills, Fenty Beauty and NYX.

Want to stock up on Rare Beauty for summer? Some of the new releases include Kind Words Matte Lipstick ($20) and matching lip liner ($15) and the Always an Optimist 4-In-1-Mist ($14).

Meanwhile, season 2 of Only Murders in the Building, the Emmy-nominated comedy series starring Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short, premiered in June. While promoting the new season, Gomez spoke to Entertainment Weekly about the link between Mabel and the character Alex Russo she played on Wizards of Waverly Place (streaming on Disney+).

“I feel like Mabel is an older version of Alex in a way,” she explained. “I adored being on that show so much. I felt like I did learn a lot. We actually had great writers — we had two writers that were on Friends — and we had an incredible director that we used for most of our seasons. We got really lucky. I still look back at that and laugh at certain things just because I thought it was so fun.”

The latest episodes from the new season will drop on Hulu this Thursday (July 28). Not subscribed to Hulu? Click here to launch your free 30-day trail to stream Only Murders in the Building and more.