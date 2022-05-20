Hulu Mega Deal: Get Three Months for Just $1

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Hulu is offering an amazing deal to celebrate National Streaming Day. Beginning Friday (May 20), new and eligible returning subscribers can join Hulu for just $1 a month for three months.

The deal applies to Hulu’s most popular streaming plan, which is normally $6.99 a month. Subscribers who join under this limited deal will save a whopping 85% off the monthly subscription cost, but the promo won’t last long, so if you’ve been meaning to sign up for the streaming platform, you’ll have to act fast to get the discount. The promo ends May 27 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Hulu’s mega streaming deal arrives just in time for exciting new programming, which includes The Kardashians, Candy, season 2 of Only Murders in the Building, The Valet and Girl Scout Murders, the latter of which debuts on Tuesday (May 24) on Hulu.

Also premiering on Hulu this month: Look at Me: XXXTentacion, a documentary exploring the life and career of the slain Florida rapper, and Pistol, a limited series about the Sex Pistols that will air on FX and stream on Hulu the following day after each episode premieres on cable.

Want more music offerings? Hulu is the go-to streaming destination for exclusive livestream access to Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo and Austin City Limits.

Hulu’s most popular membership plan is the standard, ad-supported package. The subscription lets you stream thousands of episodes of TV and movies in the Hulu library like Pam & Tommy, How I Met Your Father, Dollface, Nine Perfect Strangers, The Handmaid’s Tale, Dopesick, Fresh, No Exit, Nightmare Alley and other Hulu exclusives along with new episodes from network TV and cable shows the day after they air.

Hulu subscribers can create up to six different profiles under one account, which is great for families and anyone with multiple people under one roof. And if you like to stream on the go, Hulu lets you watch from anywhere. Subscribers can stream on up to two different screens at once and from any device, including a smart TV, laptop, notebook or gaming console.

For the TV lovers who want to stream without ads, join Hulu’s commercial-free tier for $9.99 a month, but you won’t get the 85% discount, as it only applies to the ad-supported plan.

Hulu also offers live TV for $69.99 a month. The subscription includes 75+ live and on-demand cable and local channels, plus you get access to Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+.