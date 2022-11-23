Hulu Black Friday Deal! Get a Year Subscription for Just $1.99 a Month

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

You can now join Hulu at a major discount! New and eligible returning subscribers can join Hulu for just $1 a month for a year as part of the streaming giant’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday deal.

The promo, which launched on Wednesday (Nov. 23), gets you instant access to Hulu’s ad-supported plan for just $1.99 a month (regular $7.99 a month) for an entire year. But you only have a matter of days before the sale ends, so if you’ve been meaning to sign up for Hulu, you’ll have to act fast to get the discount. The Black Friday deal will end at 11:59pm PT on Cyber Monday (Nov. 28).

Hulu debuted the streaming deal couple of days before Black Friday officially starts, which is perfect if you plan to stream movies and show over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

The streaming platform is home to original programs and episodes from network and cable TV and exclusives such as The Handmaid’s Tale, Welcome to Chippendales, Only Murders in the Building, Reasonable Doubt, Candy, The Kardashians, Pam & Tommy, Prey, How I Met Your Father, and Dopesick.

For music fans, Hulu features a range of scripted series, documentaries, biopics, concert specials, and singing competitions such as The Masked Singer, American Idol, Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men, Pistol, Look at Me: XXXTentacion, and the 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.

Want more music offerings? Hulu is the go-to streaming destination for exclusive livestream access to major music festivals such as Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo, Essence Music Festival, and Austin City Limits.

Hulu subscribers can create up to six different profiles under one account — another perk for families and anyone with multiple people under one roof. And for those who enjoy streaming on the go, Hulu lets you watch on up to two different screens at once and from any device, including a smart TV, phone, laptop, tablet, or gaming console.

For TV lovers who want to stream without ads, Hulu’s commercial-free tier is $14.99 a month after a free 30-day trial. There’s also a Hulu bundle with Disney+ and ESPN+, and Hulu + live TV ($69.99/month), which includes 75+ live and on-demand cable and local channels, plus you get access to Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+.

Of course, Hulu isn’t the only streaming service offering up huge savings for Black Friday. Paramount+ is offering 50% off an annual plans for the first year (or $1.99/month when you subscribe to Paramount+ through Prime Video) and HBO Max is currently marked down to $1.99/month for the first three months.