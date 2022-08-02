Back-to-School Laptop Deals: MacBook, HP, Lenovo & More

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Whether you’re heading back to the office, or back to school, it’s a great time to upgrade your laptop computer. Sites like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and Target are all offering huge laptop deals right now, that let you pick up a name brand laptop for less than the price of a fancy dinner for two.

One of the best PC deals to grab is this 14-inch HP Chromebook Laptop, which is on sale for just $209 right now on Amazon. Regularly $309.99+, this laptop deal saves you $100 off the suggested retail price.

HP is one of the most-trusted and top-rated names in the laptop space, and paired with Google’s Chromebook platform, the deal gets you one of the most intuitive and powerful laptops on a budget. This computer comes with 4GB of memory and 32GB of storage (both expandable to add more), plus a battery life of up to nine hours on a single charge.

The LED display is crisp and bright, with HD video whether you’re streaming your favorite shows or movies. The audio is surprisingly powerful for a small laptop, with HP working with the engineers at Bang & Olufsen to create custom B&O speakers to deliver rich, vibrant sound. It’s great when you’re using your laptop to soundtrack a party, or if you want to plug in to DJ.

We love all the little details HP incorporated into its laptop too, like an anti-glare coating, super smooth touchpad, and a backlit display. A built-in webcam lets you take video calls without needing to buy an additional accessory.

Everything pairs easily with your Google account, so you have access to all your apps, inboxes and favorite programs online. At just over three pounds, this is a slim and lightweight laptop that’s great for commuters or moving from room to room too. Get the HP Chromebook for just $209 at Amazon or upgrade to the 17-inch HP Notebook on sale for $489 at Walmart.

Looking for something larger or more powerful? Target’s latest laptop deals have brands like Acer and Microsoft on sale starting at just $99 here and Best Buy is offering great deals on MacBooks, Chromebooks and other laptops.

Below, find sales on HP, Dell, Samsung, Acer, MacBooks and other laptops.

Engineered to stand out, the ultra-portable Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 features a high-performance Core i3 intel processor, a QGED display screen, backlit keyboard, long-lasting battery and premium sound. The device is available in fiesta red and mercury gray.

Fast and efficient, for schoolwork and other tasks, this 11th Gen. Dell Inspirion 15 laptop boasts a powerful Intel Core i5-1135G7 Quad-Core Processor, a 15-inch display (1920 x 1080p), 12GB RAM and 256GB SSD storage.

Save $129 on the purchase of this Lenovo Chromebook at Best Buy. The Chromebook is equipped with an 11-inch screen, 32GB of storage and 4GB of RAM.

This Macbook Air is on sale for $100 off the list price. Apple’s thinnest notebook is super powered with an M1 chip. Features include a 13.3-inch retina display, lightening fast 8-core CPU, 7-core GPU and the battery lasts up to 18 hours.

Acer Swift 3 has everything you need to get your school work done, even when you’re on the go. Rated 4.5 out of 5 stars on Amazon, this sleek laptop is designed with an all-metal aluminum chassis for your carrying convenience and weighs three pounds. It has an AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Mobile Processor, 14-inch full HD display and the battery lasts for up to 12.5 hours (a 30-minute charge gives you four hours of juice).

Looking for a MacBook Pro? Powered by the Apple’s M1 chip, this MacBook Pro comes with a 16GB of memory, 512GB of SSD storage, an immersive 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, multiple ports and a trio of studio quality microphones. You can also find this MacBook Pro on sale at Amazon and Walmart.