Here’s How You Can Watch Zac Efron in ‘Firestarter’ From Home

Need something to watch for Friday the 13th? There’s a new adaptation of a Stephen King classic now streaming online.

Firestarter, a remake of the 1984 sci-fi horror film about a young girl with pyrotechnic powers, debuted in theaters and on Peacock on Friday (May 13). Zac Efron, Ryan Kiera Armstrong and Sydney Lemmon star in the reboot directed by Keith Thomas.

Firestarter centers around a young girl named Charlie (Armstrong) who has pyrokinesis — a psychic ability that allows her to start fires with her mind. Charlie’s special gift forces her parents to go on the run to hide her from a federal agency that wants to turn her firepower into a “weapon of mass destruction.”

Kurtwood Smith, John Beasley, Michael Greyeyes and Gloria Rueben are also in the cast.

How to Watch Firestarter From Home

Firestarter is a Peacock exclusive, which means subscribers can begin streaming the film on Friday at no additional charge.

Not signed up yet? Stream Firestarter and tons of other content when you sign up for Peacock Premium. Enjoy thousands of hours of bingeable TV shows, must-watch movies and Peacock Originals such as Bel-Air, Girls5Eva, Killing It, Joe vs. Carole, One of Us Is Lying and The Girl in the Woods for just $4.99 a month. Or you can upgrade to Peacock Premium Plus for $9.99 a month to stream ad-free and download programs to watch offline.

If you’re a fan of reality TV, Peacock is home to the entire Real Housewives franchise, including new and old episodes of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip. Peacock also offers daily news, sports and pop culture content, kids’ shows and movies, Spanish-language series, and live sporting events including Premier League, WWE, MLB Sunday Leadoff and Sunday Night Football (beginning on Sept. 8).

What else is streaming on Peacock? The original Firestarter starring Drew Barrymore is available on the platform, along with other chilling movies such as Chucky and The Purge: Anarchy.