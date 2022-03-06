Here Are All the Ways to Watch ‘Winning Time: Rise of the Laker’s Dynasty’ Online for Free

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

A new drama series is taking audiences back to one of the most revered dynasties in sports history. HBO’s Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty chronicles the professional and personal lives of the 1980s Los Angeles Lakers.

Quincy Johnson stars as Magic Johnson in the series which also features Dr. Solomon Hughes as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, John C. Riley as Jerry Buss, Sally Field as Jessie Buss, Adrien Brody as Pat Riley, Jason Clarke as Jerry West, Claire Rothman as Gaby Hoffmann, Jason Segel as Paul Westhead, and Sean Patrick Small as Larry Bird.

The 10-episode series is based off Jeff Pearlman’s book, Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley, and the Los Angeles Lakers. The series is executive produced and directed by Adam McKay (Succession) directed and executive produced the series. Kevin Messick, from Hyperobject Industries, joins McKay as executive producer along with co-writer and co-creator Jim Hecht. Max Borenstein serves as showrunner, executive producer, writer, and co-Creator. Jason Shuman, Scott Stephens, and Rodney Barnes are also executive producers.

How to Watch Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty for Free

The first episode of Winning Time premieres on HBO and HBO Max Sunday followed by a new episode each week. If you don’t have HBO in your cable plan, there are a few different ways to land a free trial. But first, check here to see if you already have HBO and therefor HBO Max.

HBO Max plans start at $9.99 a month (or $99.99 a year) to stream with limited ads. To stream ad-free, try out the $14.99 a month ($149.99 a year) plan. Besides no commercials, the monthly membership allows users to watch the biggest 2022 Warner Bros. releases, download up to 30 programs to watch-on the go and stream certain content in 4K UHD.

Looking for a free trial to HBO Max? You can find a free trial through Hulu, Direct TV, Direct TV Stream and Verizon.

The list of HBO and HBO Max originals shows include Succession, Euphoria, Hacks, The Peacemaker, Love Life, Gossip Girl, The Sex Lives of College Girls, Insecure, The White Lotus, Starstruck, And Just Like That and Mare of Easttown.