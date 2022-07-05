No Cable? Here’s How You Can Watch Wimbledon Online for Free

Beyonce and Jay Z attend the women's final of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships between Serena Williams and Angelique Kerber at Wimbledon on July 9, 2016 in London.

Missing Wimbledon? There’s still time left to watch the action unfold before the annual tennis championship wraps up for the year.

British tennis star Cameron Norrie was left “speechless” after defeating Belgian player David Goffin on Tuesday (July 5) and making it to the semifinals, where he’ll face off against Serbia’s Novak Djokovic who beat Italy’s Jannik Sinner on Tuesday. Prince William and Kate Middleton, a.k.a. the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, were among the tennis fans watching live from Wimbledon.

Other upcoming matches include Simona Halep vs. Amanda Anisimova and T. Fritz vs. Raphael Nadal on Wednesday (July 5). See the full Wimbledon schedule here.

For the first time ever, Wimbledon is slated to take place over 14 days (from June 27-July 10). Other firsts this year include: the 14&U Junior Championship taking place during Wimbledon’s second week, fourth round singles matches are spread across two days, while the Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ singles matches will be mixed through the quarterfinals.

2022 also commemorates 100 years of Centre Court. Keep reading for ways to watch Wimbledon without cable.

How to Watch Wimbledon Online Without Cable

Wimbledon takes place in London, but if you’re in the U.S., matches usually start between 6:00-6:15 a.m. ET. Click here for additional scheduling details.

Cable cutters can stream the remaining Wimbledon matches on ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes via platforms that carry live television such as Direct TV, SlingTV, Fubo, Vidgo, and Hulu + Live TV. ABC broadcasts matches for the first time in history (go to ESPN+ to stream Wimbledon documentaries and more on-demand).

Direct TV Stream is offering a great summer deal to watch your favorite sports championships, games and more. Not only can you stream for free for the first five days, but for a limited time only, new subscribers will get HBO Max, Showtime, Cinemax, EPIX and Starz for free for the first three months, in addition to discounted streaming plans of up to $30 off for the first two months when you sign up for the Choice ($74.99) or Ultimate ($89.99) streaming plans.

The Choice plan comes with over 90 channels including ESPN, Nickelodeon, HGTV, MTV, BET, VH1, MLB Network, college sports networks and more. The Ultimate plan includes over 130 channels, the Premier package ($134.99 a month) comes with over 140 channels and the cheapest Direct TV Stream plan is $54.99 a month for 65+ channels.

Hulu + Live TV is another solid and affordable choice, but it does not include a free trial. That said, subscriptions start at $69.99 a month to stream over 75 channels, plus you’ll get access to ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+.