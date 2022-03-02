Where Is ‘West Side Story’ Streaming? How to Watch Steven Spielberg’s Magical Remake Online for Free

West Side Story is now streaming free of charge on two major platforms. The Oscar-nominated musical remake, directed and produced by Steven Spielberg, debuted on Disney+ and HBO Max on Wednesday (March 2).

The musical drama — which is centered around a forbidden love and rival gangs with New York City as its backdrop — was released in theaters in December before becoming available for rental on Prime Video and other VOD outlets. Rachel Zegler and Ansel Elgort take on the lead roles as Tony and Maria in the film. Ariana DeBose, David Alvarez, Maddie Ziegler, Mike Feist and Rita Moreno are among the supporting cast.

DeBose, who plays Anita in West Side Story, won the best supporting actress trophy at the 2022 SAG Awards held Sunday (Feb. 27). “It’s taken a long time for me to feel comfortable calling myself an actor. My roots come from the dance world and the Broadway stage,” she said during her speech, in which she spoke on representation in cinema. “The Anita that we see on the screen took every bit of me, but she took 10 years to make, and I’m extremely proud of her and of our film. And I really do believe that when you recognize one of us, you recognize all of us in a way.”

How to Watch West Side Story Online for Free

Disney+ or HBO Max users can stream West Side Story at no extra charge. For those who aren’t members yet, Disney+ is $7.99 a month to stream thousands of movies and TV shows from Pixar, Disney Channel, Marvel and National Geographic. The Disney+ library includes newer movies such as West Side Story and a slew of Disney+ Originals, including The Proud Family: Louder & Prouder, The Book of Boba Fett, Hawkeye, Loki, Wandavision, and episodes of The Simpsons. Other titles on Disney+ including Encanto, plus Disney and Pixar’s Turning Red, which comes out on March 11.

Unfortunately, Disney+ doesn’t include a free trial, but there are ways to save on the monthly bill. For example, signing up for an annual plan for $79.99 will shave about $16 annually. Meanwhile, the Disney Bundle adds Hulu and ESPN+ to a monthly plan for a flat fee of $13.99, which saves around $8 a month and expands streaming opportunities.

Over at HBO Max, plans start at $9.99 a month for the ad-supported plan ($14.99 for ad-free streaming). With either plan, subscribers get to access tons of blockbusters, cult classics, beloved films and older TV shows such as Friends, The Nanny and The Fresh-Prince of Bel-Air, along with HBO and HBO Max originals including Euphoria, Succession, The Fallout, And Just Like That, The Sex Lives of College Girls, Somebody Somewhere, The White Lotus, The Gilded Age and The Peacemaker. HBO Max has newer released films such as Nightmare Alley and Free Guy, and the commercial-free plan allows users to stream new Warner Bros. movies released in 2022. Plus, subscribers get to download content and watch it offline.

Similar to Disney+, finding a free trial to HBO Max takes a little digging. Non-subscribers can stream certain content on HBO Max’s free tier, but the paid membership unlocks a full collection of content. If you already have HBO through cable, then you likely have HBO MAX for free (click here for details). Hulu is another way to go about getting a seven-day free trial to HBO Max, while Direct TV and Direct TV Stream offer up to three months of free HBO Max with select packages (starting at $69.99 a month).

Verizon also has a promo for six months of free Disney+ when subscribing to certain Unlimited packages. The deal applies to new and returning customers who sign up for (or switch to) select plans between now and until May 31.