‘Vanderpump Rules’: How to Watch the Finale & Reunion Without Cable

It’s finale time! The season 10 Vanderpump Rules finale airs Wednesday (May 17) on Bravo.

After the season finale airs, Ariana Madix will officially break her silence on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, which will be her first interview since #Scandoval broke.

Not familiar with Vanderpump Rules? The series began soaring in ratings after Tom Sandoval was exposed for cheating on Madix — his nine-year, live-in girlfriend — with fellow cast member Raquel Leviss. The cheating scandal broke in March, causing producers to pick the cameras back up and re-film the finale episode.

Given everything that fans now know about the monthslong affair between Sandoval and Leviss, the season’s remaining episodes have felt surreal and cringeworthy at times — but it’s paying off in the ratings. Last week’s episode reached a season 10 high of more than 1.43 million viewers, TV Deets reports.

Keep reading for all the ways to stream Vanderpump Rules without cable.

How to Watch & Stream Vanderpump Rules

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. Each week, the network premieres an episode from the previous week with never-before-seen clips.

If you already have Bravo through cable, satellite or streaming, check your local listings for channel information. Part one of the Vanderpump Rules reunion will air on May 24.

Can you watch Vanderpump Rules without cable? Peacock is the easiest way to stream the show and other Bravo hits, including Below Deck, The Real Housewives of Atlanta, The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Summer House and Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard.

Peacock $4.99/month

Peacock is $4.99/month for the ad-supported plan and $9.99/month for commercial-free streaming and access to NBC. The streamer also offers annual plans that saves you 17% off the regular price.

From movies and reality shows to scripted series and sports, Peacock is packed with bingeworthy content. Besides Vanderpump Rules and other must-watch shows in the Bravo Hub, Peacock features original shows and films such as Poker Face, Bel-Air, Bupkis, The Best Man: The Final Chapters, Praise This, Mrs. Davis and Shooting Stars; in addition to WWE, Premier League, MLB Sunday Lead Off and other sporting events.

Not interested in joining Peacock? You don’t need cable to watch Bravo. Stream new and old episodes of Vanderpump Rules with a free trial from DirectTV Stream, Fubo or YouTube TV.

The cable channel is also available on platforms like Hulu + Live TV, Sling and Vidgo (use ExpressVPN to stream Peacock and more internationally). And if you don’t mind paying per episode, every season of Vanderpump Rules is currently available on Prime Video for $2.99 per episode and $19.99 per season.

Vanderpump Rules, Season 10

Fans of the show can also purchase episode on Google Play, Apple TV and more.

Watch a preview from tomorrow’s Vanderpump Rules finale below.