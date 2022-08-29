2022 U.S. Open: All the Ways to Stream the Tennis Tournament Without Cable

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Ready to witness history? Die-hard tennis fanatics, novice sports watchers and anyone who’s simply a fan of the legendary Serena Williams can watch the tennis icon take the U.S. Open for what she says will be her final tournament.

The 2022 U.S. Open returns to Flushing Meadows in Queens, N.Y., on Monday (Aug. 29). The two-week tournament takes place from Aug. 29-Sept. 11.

Explore Explore Serena Williams See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Daniil Medvedev, Stefan Kozlov, Coco Gauff, Leolia Jeanjean, Nick Kyrgios, Tatjana Maria, Maria Sakkari, Taylor Fritz and Brandon Holt are some of the other tennis stars scheduled to hit the court.

First-round matches at Louis Armstrong Stadium and Grandstand begin at 11 a.m ET. Matches at Arthur Ashe Stadium begin at noon. Night rounds starts at 7 p.m. ET.

Williams will play in a second session, first-round women’s singles match against Danka Kovinic at 7 p.m. ET on Monday. The 23-time Grand Slam winner will also reunite with her sister Venus Williams for a women’s doubles match against Linda Noskova and Lucia Hradecka.

Click here for the full U.S. Open schedule. Keep reading for all the ways to stream the tennis tournament without cable.

How to Watch the 2022 U.S. Open Without Cable

The 2022 U.S. Open will be available on ESPN+, ESPN and ESPN2. The Tennis Channel will air live coverage from 9-11 a.m. ET daily. Monday’s matches are scheduled to stream on ESPN+ from 11 a.m. ET until 11 p.m ET.

What is ESPN+? The platform costs $9.99 a month (or $99.99 annually) to stream live sporting events like the U.S. Open, Wimbledon and the Australian Open, in addition to ESPN originals such as The Captain, Al Davis vs. The NFL, Vick, Be Like Water, Breakaway, Dana White’s Contender Series, the entire 30 for 30 library, PPV events, UFC Fight Night, NFL, NHL, MLB, NBA games, college basketball, golf, soccer and more.

To expand your streaming library, bundle ESPN+ with Hulu and Disney+ for $13.99 a month.

First-round U.S. Open matches start at noon ET on ESPN and prime-time rounds are from 7 p.m. to 11p.m. on ESPN and ESPN2. If you already have cable, you can access the U.S. Open from your TV, phone or streaming device through your cable provider or log into the ESPN app.

Not interested in joining ESPN+? No worries. You can stream ESPN programs and live sporting events through platforms that offer live television, like Sling TV, which usually starts at $35 a month. Currently, Sling is half off for the first month, giving you instant access to dozens of live channels, 50 hours of DVR recordings, and multiple device streams for less than $20.

DirecTV Stream is another option for ESPN and other cable and local channels at an affordable price, plus there’s a free trial for five days. Monthly plans start at $49.99 a month for the first two months, but only for a limited time.

Other streamers with access to ESPN and ESPN2: Fubo TV, Hulu + Live TV and Vidgo. If you’re streaming from outside the U.S., ExpressVPN allows uses to access ESPN and ESPN+.

For fans who plan to watch the 2022 U.S. Open tournament in person, see ticketing information here.