How to Watch ‘Turning Red’ Online: All the Ways to Stream the Animated Film for Free

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The red panda has landed! Turning Red, Disney and Pixar’s latest animated creation, premiered exclusively on Disney+ on Friday (March 11).

The animated film centers around Mei Lee, a “confident, dorky” 13-year-old Chinese-Canadian girl whose inner red panda pops out when she gets too excited — or stressed out. Newcomer Rosalie Chiang voices Mei Lee and Sandra Oh voices her strict and overprotecting mother, Ming.

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Ava Morse, Hyein Park voice Mei’s friends. Orion Lee, Wai Ching Ho, James Hong, Tristan Allerick Chen, Sasha Roiz, Addie Chandler and Lily Sanfelippo are included in the cast.

Turning Red is written and directed by Domee Shi, who helmed the Oscar-winning short Bao. With Turning Red, the 33-year-old director makes history as the first woman to receive a sole directing credit on a Pixar feature film.

In an interview with The New York Times, Shi explained how she came up with the idea for Turning Red. “I wanted Mei to go through a magical puberty transformation, and I couldn’t get the image of a red panda out of my head because it’s so cute and funny, especially if you blow it up to, like, eight feet tall,” she said. “There’s something about the color, too. Red represents your period. It represents being angry, being embarrassed or being very lustful for someone.”

Shi previously worked as a storyboard artist on Inside Out, The Good Dinosaur, Incredibles 2 and Toy Story 4.

How to Watch Turning Red On Disney+ for Free

Disney+ subscribers can watch Turning Red from a TV, laptop, smartphone or another streaming device, at no extra charge. The membership is 7.99 a month (or $79.99 a year), or $13.99 a month to bundle Hulu and ESPN+ with your subscription.

And it’s not just for kids. Disney+ features a range of must-watch, commercial free content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic, which includes Disney+ originals like The Prouder Family: Louder & Prouder, Hawkeye, WandaVision, The Mandalorian, Loki, The Book of Boba Fett, and The Beatles Get Back. And if you love Pixar movies, Luca and Soul are on Disney+ as well.

You can’t get a free trial directly through Disney+, but there are a couple of ways to save on your subscription. A yearly membership, for example, will save you about $16 annually. The monthly plan can save as well, simply because you won’t be locked into a contract and can cancel (and rejoin) at any time.

Verizon is another way to save on your Disney+ bill for up to six months. Subscribers who sign up for select Unlimited plans will get six months of free access to Disney+ or the Disney+ bundle. The limited deal ends May 31.

Disney+ allows subscribers to stream on up to four different devices simultaneously, and you can download titles to watch them on the go. To make it a group thing, host a virtual movie night with up to six of your friends or family members through GroupWatch.

Besides Turning Red, Disney+ will be releasing Cheaper by the Dozen and Moon Knight exclusively on the platform this month. Subscribers can also watch Encanto and Free Guy on Disney+ in addition to episodes of The Simpsons.