How to Watch Tony Hawk’s ‘Until the Wheels Fall Off’ Documentary Online

Audiences will get to embark on a journey through a legendary skateboarding career in Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off. The Sam Jones-directed documentary about Tony Hawk premieres on HBO and HBO Max on Tuesday (April 5) at 9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT.

Until the Wheels Fall Off features unprecedented access, never-before-seen footage, and interviews with Hawk, alongside prominent figures in the sport including Stacy Peralta, Rodney Mullen, Mike McGill, Lance Mountain, Steve Caballero, Neil Blender, Andy MacDonald, Duane Peters, Sean Mortimer and Christian Hosoi.

Hawk, a native of San Diego, is a pioneer of modern vertical skating and one of the most influential skateboarders of all time, but his career didn’t start out that way.

“I always felt a little misplaced,” Hawk admits in the documentary trailer. “But I’d found this thing [skateboarding] that I loved and I had so much more to prove.”

How to Watch Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off Online

Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off is streaming on HBO and HBO Max, which means you can watch it on the cable network or the streaming platform at no extra charge. If you don’t already have HBO in your cable plan (an HDTV antenna might work too), there are ways to land a free trial to HBO Max. Before you get started though, click here to see if you already have HBO and HBO Max.

HBO Max plans start at $9.99 a month (or $99.99 a year) to stream with limited ads, and $14.99 a month ($149.99 a year) for no ads. The higher-priced membership tier includes new Warner Bros. movies plus, you can download up to 30 programs to watch-on the go, and stream select content in 4K UHD. HBO Max allows users to create up to five profiles under one account and stream on up to three devices simultaneously.

Hunting for a free trial? Hulu, DirecTV Stream and Verizon provide free trails to HBO Max for up to six months, depending on the company. Once you join, you can begin streaming Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off from your TV, laptop, smartphone, iPad or another streaming device via the HBO Max app.

The mega-streaming platform is home to hit movies and original programs including Winning Time, Succession, Euphoria, Hacks, Raised by Wolves, The Peacemaker, Love Life, Gossip Girl, The Sex Lives of College Girls, The White Lotus, Starstruck, And Just Like That, The Gilded Age and The Flight Attendant.