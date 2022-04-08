How to Watch Toni Braxton in ‘Fallen Angels Murder Club’ for Free

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Toni Braxton is back on Lifetime. The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter returns to the network as executive producer and star of the anthology series, Fallen Angels Murder Club.

The second installment in the film series, Fallen Angels Murder Club: Heroes and Felons, premieres on Lifetime on Saturday (April 9).

Braxton plays the role of Hollis Morgan, ex-con turned amateur sleuth tasked with solving a murder mystery. In the film, members of the Fallen Angels Murder Club must band together once again as they search for answers surrounding the death of one of their own.

When a journalist reporting on the murder ends up dead, Hollis finds herself at the center of the investigation and must connect the dots and solve the murders before it’s too late.

Kelly Hu also stars in the film. Other cast members include Lisa Berry, Yanic Truesdale, Humberly González, Rainbow Sun Francks, Raoul Bhaneja, Henderson Wade, Kaitlyn Leeb, Rob Stewart, Keith D. Robinson and Shawn Ahmed.

The Fallen Angels Murder Club movies are produced for Lifetime by Brain Power Studio and executive produced by Braxton, Beth Stevenson, Nancy Yeaman and Rhonda Baraka. Both films are written, executive produced and directed by Baraka.

The movies are based on the books Fallen Angels Book Club by R. Franklin James.

Braxton’s latest role marks her first return to Lifetime since 2018’s Every Day is Christmas and Faith Under Fire, which she starred in and executive produced.

