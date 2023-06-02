How to Watch TLC’s Lifetime Documentary Without Cable

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Tionne “T-Box” Watkins and Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas will share the story of their lives in how they “broke boundaries, influenced an entire generation and survived against all odds” in the Lifetime documentary TLC Forever, premiering Saturday (June 3) at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

The two-and-half-hour documentary chronicles the group’s journey through music – from their start in the ‘90s to their message, style, legacy and the tragic death Lisa “Left Eye” Lopez. The documentary will feature appearances from other music industry colleagues such as Missy Elliott and Dave Grohl.

After Left Eye’s tragic death in 2002, T-Boz and Chili were not only grieving the loss of their group member and friend, but they were also uncertain about the future of TLC. In an interview with USA Today, T-Boz theorized that Left Eye would be the “female Kanye West” if she were alive today.

“I said that because Lisa was always just saying things. If she had Twitter fingers, she’d be all over the place and have something to say about everything and not care,” she explained. “She’d be making all of the shocking comments. And Kanye was the only comparison I could think of about what my sister would be like now.”

T-Box and Chilli are executive producers alongside Bill Diggins for Diggit Entertainment Group and Rick Krim; Roger Ross Williams and Geoff Martz for One Story Up. Elaine Frontain Bryant and Brad Abramson are executive producers for A+E Networks. The documentary is produced by One Story Up and Lauren Fulton for Lifetime and A&E Network.

Keep reading for ways to watch and stream TLC Forever live and on-demand.

TLC Forever: Best Ways to Stream Online

TLC Forever will simulcast on Lifetime and A&E at 8 p.m. ET/PT ahead of Crazy, Sexy, Cool: The TLC Movie airing at 5:30 p.m. ET/PT. The biopic and documentary, which will be available to watch and stream on Lifetime, Lifetime.com and on Lifetime app, will re-air on Sunday (June 4) starting at 3:00 p.m. PT/ET.

Even if you’re not already signed up for a streaming platform, cable or satellite, you can stream TLC Forever online and for free – depending on which streamer you choose.

Lifetime is available on streaming platforms like Philo, DirectTV Stream, Vidgo and SlingTV. Viewers streaming internationally can use ExpressVPN to access Lifetime, Philo and more.

Watch the trailer for TLC Forever below.