Here’s How You Can Watch Troye Sivan’s New Movie ‘Three Months’ for Free

Three Months, a coming-of-age drama starring Troye Sivan, began streaming on Paramount+ on Wednesday (Feb. 23).

Written, directed and produced by Jared Frieder in his directorial debut, Three Months details the story of Caleb, a fictional Florida teenager who gets exposed to HIV and finds love in an unlikely place during the three-month period that he waits for test results. Sivan plays Caleb in the film for which he also wrote two original songs.

Three Months also stars Viveik Kalra, Brianne Tju, Judy Greer, Javier Munoz, Amy Landecker and Oscar winners Ellen Burstyn and Louis Gossett Jr. The film is produced by Daniel Dubiecki and Lara Alameddine of The Allegiance Theater and Alex Motlagh of POPFilms. Tim Crane for The Allegiance Theater and Trevor Rose and Pamela Post for MTV Entertainment Studios are executive producers. Margaret Goodman also serves as co-producer for MTV.

How to Watch Three Months for Free

Troye Sivan in ‘Three Months.’ Paramount+/ MTVE Studios

