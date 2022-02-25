‘The Weeknd x Dawn FM Experience’: How to Stream the Concert Special Online

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The Weeknd’s critically acclaimed Dawn FM album is being transformed into an immersive concert experience set to premiere on Prime Video on Saturday (Feb. 26). The Weeknd x Dawn FM concert special will “envelope audiences in its unnerving and moody world” by transforming the multiplatinum album into a mesmerizing visual ensemble rich with theatrical performance.

“I’m ecstatic to partner with Amazon to premiere the most elaborate live TV special I’ve ever done. Welcome to the next phase of Dawn FM — a purgatory otherworld where live performance, theater, and performance art collide for a night out at the club,” the Grammy winner said in a statement.

“Dawn FM is a masterful display of The Weeknd’s artistic vision and creative genius. We are so proud to work with Abel and XO Records to collaborate across Amazon and share this stunning, brilliant, and immersive visual experience with our global customers,” noted Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios. “With The Weeknd x The Dawn FM Experience, Prime Video and Amazon Music continue to be destinations where artists can present their most ambitious projects without limits or bounds.”

How to Watch ‘The Weeknd x Dawn FM Experience’ for Free

The Weeknd x Dawn FM Experience will only be available to Amazon Prime members at no additional costs. That means Prime members can turn their living room or bedroom into a concert hall and enjoy a front-row seat to the show.

In addition to The Weeknd’s concert special, an official merch line will be available for fans to shop via the Amazon Music Artists Merch Shop and the Amazon Music app on Friday (Feb. 25). Fans will also be able to stream a special, eight-track live EP exclusively on Amazon Music. Below, see some of the concert special merch that you can shop now.