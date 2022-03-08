‘The Thing About Pam’: Where to Stream the True Crime Series Online

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Attention true crime lovers: there’s a new TV series that might become your next obsession. The Truth About Pam, starring Renée Zellwellger, Josh Duhamel, Judy Free and Katy Mixon, premieres on NBC on Tuesday (March 8).

Zellwellger plays convicted killer, Pam Hupp, in the six-episode series which centers around the 2011 murder of Betsy Faria.

Hupp, Betsy’s former coworker, was accused in the deadly stabbing but has never been convicted of her murder. Betsy’s husband, Russ Faria, was wrongfully convicted and later freed for his wife’s murder. Meanwhile, Hupp is currently serving a life sentence for a separate murder.

According to St. Louis’ Fox 2 News, Hupp was a star witness for prosecutors at Russ’ trial. Hupp also drove Betsy home the night she died and was the sole beneficiary to her $150,000 life insurance policy, the report states.

How to Watch ‘The Thing About Pam’ Online

The Thing About Pam will air on NBC at 10 p.m. EST. If you already have cable, you can watch the series live or on-demand. If you don’t have cable (or an antenna) and happen to miss the live premiere, you can also stream The Thing About Pam on Peacock beginning Wednesday (March 9).

Peacock memberships starts at $4.99 a month for the Premium, ad-supported package that unlocks thousands of hours of movies and TV shows, including Peacock Originals like Joe vs. Carole and Bel-Air, along with daily news, sports and pop culture content, kid’s shows and movies, Spanish-language series, and live sporting events (including Premier League and WWE). The Thing About Pam will be available on Hulu as well.

Peacock Premium Plus will cost you $9.99 a month for everything in the Premium package, along with access to exclusive films like Mary Me, starring Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson. With Peacock Premium Plus, subscribers can watch ad-free programs and download content to stream offline from your laptop, TV, smartphone or another compatible device.

For cable cutters looking for more variety, Sling TV has live channels and starts at $35 a month after a free three-day trial. Depending on which package you choose, Sling subscribers get at least 32 channels including NBC (in select markets) as well A&E, Bravo, Lifetime, MTV, BET, VH1, E!, Freeform, TLC and other cable channels, plus 50 hours of DVR storage.

Hulu + Live is a great choice for live television and a budget-friendly option for anyone ready to make the switch from cable. It costs $69.99 a month to watch live and on-demand programs including sports, news, hit movies and current episodes of network shows from NBC, ABC and other networks, in addition to everything on Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+.