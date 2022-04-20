How to Watch ‘The Real World Homecoming: New Orleans’ for Free on Paramount+

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The Real World Homecoming has landed in “The Big Easy.” The third installment of the original unscripted Paramount+ series — which comes after The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles and The Real World Homecoming: New York — arrived on the streaming platform on Thursday (April 20).

Season 3 reunites The Real World: New Orleans cast members David “Tokyo” Broom, Melissa Beck, Jamie Murray, Danny Roberts, Matt Smith, Julie Stoffer and Kelley Wolf. The roommates return for a “dramatic, nostalgic, heartfelt reunion,” offering them a second chance to “stop being polite and start getting real,” according to a ViacomCBS press release.

The Real World: Homecoming New Orleans is Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios. The show is executive produced by Sitarah Pendelton-Eaglin, Candida Boyette-Clemons and Nadim Amiry for MTV Entertainment Studios, and Jonathan Murray, Julie Pizzi, Erica Ross, Kevin Lee and James Knox for Bunim/Murray Productions. Skye Topic, Jacob Lane, Joe Rosenzweig and Lauren Goldstein serve as co-executive producers, and George Verschoor as consulting producer.

Keep reading to find out how to watch The Real World Homecoming: New Orleans on the streaming device of your choice.

How to Watch The Real World Homecoming: New Orleans on Paramount+ for Free

The Real World Homecoming: New Orleans is available exclusively on Paramount+. Not a subscriber? Paramount + is currently offering a free 7-day trial that can canceled or changed at any time.

Monthly subscriptions start at $4.99 a month after the free trial ends. Subscribers can watch on up to three devices (smart TV, laptop, smartphone, etc.) and create separate profiles.

Aside from the Paramount+ streaming library, the platform also hosts exclusives from BET, MTV, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon and The Smithsonian Channel, NFL on CBS, local CBS stations and 24-hour news with CBSN, which are included in the subscription when signing up for the Premium plan ($9.99 a month).

For a wider streaming library, bundle Paramount+ with Showtime for $11.99 a month. Paramount+ also offers student discounts and Amazon Prime members can add Paramount+ as a Prime Video channel to stream that way (free trial included).

The growing list of Paramount+ originals includes Halo, 1883, Mayor of Kingstown, Seal Team, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Picard, Why Women Kill, Cecilia, Coyote, Dream Team, From Cradle to Stage, Ru-Paul’s Drag Race: All Stars, The Game, Guilty Party, Before I Forget, iCarly and The Stand.