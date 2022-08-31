‘The Lord of the Rings’ Series: How to Watch ‘The Rings of Power’ for Free on Prime Video

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Amazon Studios’ highly anticipated series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will premiere via Prime Video on Thursday (Sept. 1). Set thousands of years before the events in J. R. R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, the epic drama follows new and familiar characters battling a re-emergence of evil on Middle-earth.

According to Amazon, the series takes viewers back to an era “in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and the greatest villain that ever flowed from Tolkien’s pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness.”

The series cast includes Morfydd Clark, Robert Aramayo, Nazanin Boniadi, Peter Mullan, Benjamin Walker, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Ema Horvath, Lenny Henry and Owain Arthur.

Read on for directions on how to stream the series for free.

How to Watch The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power on Prime Video for Free

The Lord of the Rings series is a Prime Original — which means that Prime members can stream the show at no additional charge.

Not a member yet? Join Prime under a free 30-day trial to watch The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power alongside other content in the massive library of TV shows and movies, Thursday Night Football games and more.

Some of the exclusives available only on Prime Video include Samaritan, A League of Their Own, The Terminal List, Reacher, Making the Cut, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Harlem, The Boys, Fairfax, Upload, The Wheel of Time, The Legend of Vox Machina, I Want You Back and The Summer I Turned Pretty.

Prime Video $14.99 a month after free 30-day trial Buy Now 1

Love music? Prime Video has music-related movies, documentaries and exclusive concert films like Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby, The Weeknd x The Dawn FM Experience, Tyler the Creator’s Call Me If You Get Lost Tour Live and Mary J. Blige’s My Life.

After the free trial, Amazon Prime will cost $14.99 a month (or $139 a year). Besides instant access to Prime Video, the membership includes fast and free delivery on millions of items, exclusive discounts for Prime members only, two-hour grocery delivery via Amazon Fresh, unlimited photo storage, Amazon Music, Prime Gaming and other perks.

Additionally, Amazon Prime provides 50% discounts for qualifying students, EBT and Medicaid recipients. See details here.

You can also rent (or buy) movies such as The Lost City, Sonic: The Hedgehog 2, Top Gun: Maverick, Nope and Elvis on Prime Video and stream programs from other platforms, including Paramount+, Starz, Discovery+, BET+, AMC+, and Showtime.