How to Watch the ‘Euphoria’ Finale for Free

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

No matter what goes down on Sunday’s (Feb. 27) Euphoria season finale, things will be ending on high note because the show is more popular than ever. From the fashion to beauty routines, makeup looks and Euphoria ratings, audiences can’t get enough of the hit series starring Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Hunter Schafer, Barbie Ferreira, Alexa Demie, Maude Apatow, Jacob Elordi and Angus Cloud.

Since the season two premiere on Jan. 9, Euphoria nearly doubled its viewership per episode, according to Variety. The season two premiere drew 13.1 million viewers across HBO and HBO Max and the rating spikes continued with episodes two and three, the latter of which earned the series a season high of 3.6 million viewers. Episode four brought in similar numbers.

For those who do not have cable or a streaming subscription that offers HBO Max, see below for clever ways to stream the finale and earlier episodes without paying anything up front.

How to Watch Euphoria Online for Free

Euphoria airs on Sundays at 9:00 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max. The streaming platform also offers at least one free episode of Euphoria for those who are not subscribed to HBO Max.

Most cable packages give you HBO for an additional price, but not if you join through Hulu or Direct TV Stream. Add HBO Max to your Hulu subscription and receive a free 7-day trial to test out the service. After the first week, HBO Max on Hulu will cost $14.99 a month in addition to Hulu’s monthly plan which starts at $6.99 a month.

Direct TV Stream start at $69.99 a month and free HBO Max with select plans (you can cancel at anytime). The Choice plan ($89.99) get you 90+ channels, Unlimited Cloud DVR storage and HBO Max, Showtime, Starz, EPIX are included for free for the first three months. Direct TV Stream’s Ultimate plan ($104.99) includes everything in the Choice plan, plus over 130 channels and unlimited Cloud DVR. The Premier plan comes with more than 140 channels, HBO Max and other paid channels along with free Epix for the first three months.

You can also get free HBO Max included with AT&T’s Unlimited Elite wireless plan and the GIG Internet plan.

Besides Euphoria, HBO and HBO Max’s beloved shows, movies and originals include Raised by Wolves, And Just Like That, The White Lotus, Gossip Girl, Mare of Easttown, Game of Thrones, The Nevers, The Flight Attendant, Love Life and The Other Two.