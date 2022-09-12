Emmys 2022: Here’s How to Watch Live on TV & Stream Online

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Television’s biggest night is back! Kenan Thompson will host the 74th annual Emmy Awards live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Monday (Sept. 12).

The show — which features appearances from Lizzo, Steve Martin, Martin Short, Mindy Kaling, RuPaul, Anthony Anderson, Kumail Nanjiani, Sarah Paulson, Sofía Vergara, Bowen Yang and more — will air live on NBC and will simultaneously stream on Peacock.

This year’s Emmy presenters include Kelly Clarkson, Ariana DeBose, Taye Diggs, Selena Gomez, Will Arnett, Angela Bassett, Diego Luna, and Kerry Washington.

EGOT winner John Legend will helm the “In Memoriam” segment with a performance of “Pieces,” off his Legend album. Grammy-winner Zedd will DJ the show comedian Sam Jay will act as announcer.

HBO leads the pack of primetime Emmy nods this year, thanks to shows like Succession (25 nominations), The White Lotus (20), Euphoria (16) and Barry (14), all of which are streaming on HBO Max.

Read on for details on when and how to watch the 74th annual Emmy Awards from around the globe.

How to Watch the 2022 Emmys Live TV & Stream Online

The 74th annual Emmys will premiere at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock. If you’re a cable customer or have access to local channels through a streaming provider or TV antenna, click here to find your NBC affiliate.

If not, you can stream the Emmys live on Peacock. Right now, Peacock’s Premium Plan is discounted to $1.99/month for 12 months (or $19.99 for the annual plan). The subscription gives you instant access to stream the Emmys live or on-demand and binge a variety of Peacock Originals, including the forthcoming series Vampire Academy, along with shows already available such as The Resort, LoveIsland USA, One of Us is Lying, Angelyne, Bel-Air, Dr. Death, The End is Nye, Last Light, Vigil, Saved by the Bell, We Are Lady Parts, Girls5Eva, Rutherford Falls and Days of Our Lives.

Peacock subscribers can also stream episodes of Yellowstone, The Office, That ‘70s Show, Modern Family, Parks & Recreation, and other beloved TV series alongside movies such as Jurassic World: Dominion, Minions: Rise of Gru, Honk for Jesus: Save Your Soul, Halloween Ends, The Black Phone and the Harry Potter film series.

Stream programs from your laptop, phone, TV and other streaming compatible streaming devices via the Peacock app.

Not interested in Peacock? You can live stream the 2022 Emmys with a subscription to platforms that offer live television such as Direct TV Stream, YouTube and Hulu + Live TV.

Streaming internationally? Try ExpressVPN or NordVPN to access programs on NBC, Peacock and other streaming platforms from outside the U.S.

The 2022 Emmys can be viewed in Canada, Africa, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, India, Japan, the Middle East, the U.K. and other countries and territories. Find more details here.