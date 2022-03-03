‘The Dropout’: How to Watch the Limited Series for Free

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

There’s a new Hulu series for viewers to sink into, and like Pam & Tommy, The Dropout is based on real events. Amanda Seyfried plays Elizabeth Holmes, a onetime biotech entrepreneur who was convicted of criminal fraud, in the eight-episode limited series that premiered on Thursday (March. 2).

Naveen Andrews portrays Sunny Balawi, former head of Holmes’ technology company, Theranos. Other guest stars on the series include Utkarsh Ambudkar, Kate Burton, William H. Macy, Michel Gill, LisaGay Hamilton, Elizabeth Marvel, Laurie Metcalf, Dylan Minnette, Sam Waterson, Alan Ruck and Michaela Watkins.

According to Hulu, The Dropout shares an “unbelievable tale of ambition and fame gone terribly wrong.” The first three episodes — “I’m in a Hurry,” “Satori” and “Green Juice” — are available to stream right now.

How to Watch The Dropout for Free

The Dropout is executive produced by showrunner Elizabeth Meriwether, Liz Heldens, Liz Hannah, Katherine Pope, Rebecca Jarvis, Victoria Thompson and Taylor Dunn.