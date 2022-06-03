‘The Boys’ Season 3: Stream the Prime Video Series for Free With This Limited Deal

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Seasons 3 of The Boys has finally arrived. The first three episodes from the long-awaited third season of the Prime Video superhero series dropped Friday (June 3).

The Boys, takes place in a world where superheroes are just as big as celebrities and politicians. The show, which is executive produced by Seth Rogen, offers a satirical look into what happens when superheroes abuse their powers instead of using them for good. (“The Boys” are a group of vigilantes on a quest to stop the corrupt superheroes and expose the truth about the multi-billion dollar conglomerate, The Seven and Vought, which funds and manages the superheroes and keeps their dirty secrets under wraps).

Season 2 premiered back in September 2020 and the spinoff anthology The Boys Present: Diabolical debuted on Prime Video in March. The third season of The Boys picks up during a relatively quiet year. Homelander is subdued and Billy Butch (Karl Urban) lands a government gig supervised by Hughie (Jack Quiad) but the period of calm doesn’t last as The Boys “learn of a mysterious Anti-Supe weapon” that sends them “crashing into the Seven, starting a war, and chasing the legend of the first Superhero: Soldier Boy.”

Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Jensen Ackles are among the cast.

The Boys was developed by Eric Kripke who also executive produces the show alongside Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Craig Rosenberg, Phil Sgriccia, Paul Grellong, David Reed, Meredith Glynn, Ken F. Levin, Jason Netter, Ori Marmur, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, and Michaela Starr. Phil Sgriccia, Julian Holmes, Nelson Cragg and Sarah Boy are directors.

How to Watch The Boys on Prime Video for Free

Amazon Prime members and Prime Video subscribers can stream current and previous seasons of The Boys at no extra charge.

Not a member yet? Join today and receive a free 30-day trial to watch The Boys and other programs in the Prime Video mega-library of movies, TV shows and more including tons of other Prime Originals.

Reacher, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Harlem, Invincible, Fairfax, Upload, The Wheel of Time, The Legend of Vox Machina, Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, I Want You Back and The Protégé are some of the exclusive that you will find on Prime Video. The membership will renew at $14.99 a month after the 30-day free trial and you can cancel anytime.

Amazon Prime $14.99/month after free 30-day trial Buy Now 1

In addition to Prime Video access, Amazon Prime members get free two-day delivery on millions of items, exclusive discounts, two-hour grocery delivery through Amazon Fresh, unlimited photo storage, savings on prescriptions, access to Prime Reading, Prime Gaming, millions of songs via Amazon Prime Music.

Additionally, Amazon Prime provides 50 percent discounts for EBT/Medicaid recipients and students.

Prime Video offers up a solid, all-in-one streaming platform with tons of Prime Originals to choose from plus free content from Freevee (formerly IMDB tv). You can also buy and rent movies through Prime Video and stream shows and movies from platforms such as Paramount+, Starz, Discovery+, BET+, Discovery+, and Showtime.