‘The Batman’ Is Headed to HBO Max: When & How to Watch Online

The Batman is headed to HBO Max.

Robert Pattison stars opposite Zoë Kravitz in the Matt Reeves-directed superhero flick landing on HBO Max on Sunday (April 17). The film was initially expected to be available on the streaming platform on Monday (April 18), but a countdown timer on the HBO Max website confirms the film will arrive in two days.

In The Batman, a killer targets Gotham City’s elite in a series sending the caped crusader on an investigation into the underworld. There, he encounters characters such as Selina Kyle, The Penguin, Carmine Falcone and The Riddler. As the evidence begins to lead closer to home, Batman must forge new relationships, unmask the culprit and bring some much-needed justice to Gotham City.

Written by Reeves and Peter Craig, The Batman is based on characters from the DC comic created by Bob Kane with Bill Finger. Michael E. Uslan, Walter Hamada, Chantal Nong Vo and Simon Emanuel served as executive producers on the film. After making its streaming debut, The Batman will air on HBO on April 23 at 8 p.m. ET.

How to Watch ‘The Batman’ for Free on HBO Max

If you don’t have HBO through cable or a platform for live TV, there are different ways to land a free trial for at least a week. Before you get started, check here to see if you already have HBO Max in your cable or streaming plan.

For those who aren’t subscribed, HBO Max starts at $9.99 a month to stream with limited ads, while the ad-free streaming plan is $14.99 a month. With HBO Max, you’ll get access to tons of movies and TV shows, HBO and HBO Max exclusives the biggest Warner Bros. releases of the year, and depending on your plan, you’ll get to download up to 30 programs to watch offline, and you get stream certain content in 4K UHD. Watch programs on your smart TV, laptop, notebook or gaming console via the app or the HBO Max website.

Unfortunately, HBO Max doesn’t offer free trials, but you can go about landing a free trial through Hulu, Direct TV Stream and Verizon Fios.

The growing list of content that you can watch on HBO Max includes The Flight Attendant, Love Life, Succession, Euphoria, Hacks, Game of Thrones, The Gilded Age, The Peacemaker, Gossip Girl, The Sex Lives of College Girls, The White Lotus, Starstruck and tons of other addicting shows, along with movies such as Death on the Nile, King Richard, Moonshot and F9: The Fast Saga.