‘The Bachelor’ Season 27: How to Watch & Stream for Free

The roses are stacked and the limousines are ready! A new season of The Bachelor premieres on ABC Monday (Jan. 23) with dozens of women vying for a chance to win the heart of Zach Shallcross, a 26-year-old tech executive from Anaheim Hills, Calif.

Shallcross is a former contestant from season 26 of The Bachelorette with Rachel Recchia. The pair split after the fantasy suite date last season, but Recchia has nothing but well wishes, telling Entertainment Tonight last year, “I’m really excited for him. I think Zach’s a great guy.”

Read on for details on when and how to watch The Bachelor for free.

How to Watch The Bachelor Online for Free

Season 27 of The Bachelor debuts on Monday at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on ABC. The season premiere will stream on Hulu beginning on Tuesday. New episodes of The Bachelor will air on Mondays on ABC and stream on-demand via Hulu the next day.

To watch ABC without cable, satellite or a digital antenna like this one at Amazon, subscribe to a platform such as Sling, Fubo, or Direct TV to stream The Bachelor live and on demand (Vidgo has local channels in select areas and ExpressVPN lets users stream from outside of the states). You’ll get a free trial with most of the platforms mentioned above, which means you can watch The Bachelor premiere for free.

Previous seasons of The Bachelor, The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise are available on Hulu, Prime Video, Vudu and iTunes.

Season 27 will likely be available for purchase on the on Prime Video, Vudu, etc., sometime after the night’s premiere.

The Bachelor Season 27: Who Are the Contestants?

A total of 30 women are competing in the newest season of The Bachelor. The contestants range in age from 24 to 30 years old and work across different fields, including nursing, marketing, hospitality, family therapy and more.

