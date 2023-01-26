‘The 1619 Project’: How to Watch the Docuseries Online

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The first two episodes of The 1619 Project arrived on Hulu on Thursday (Jan. 26). The six-episode docuseries which is adapted from Nikole Hannah-Jones’ New York Times bestseller and executive produced by Oprah Winfrey, places the “consequences of slavery and the contributions of Black Americans at the very center of our national narrative,” per the Hulu description.

Hannah-Jones, a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and author, hosts the docuseries. The six episodes, titled “Democracy,” “Race,” “Music,” “Capitalism,” “Fear” and “Justice,” expand on the essays from Hannah-Jones’ best-selling book.

Hannah-Jones and Winfrey are executive producers of The 1619 Project, along with Oscar-winning director Roger Ross Williams; Peabody Award-winner Shoshana Guy, Caitlin Roper — an editor of The 1619 Project and NYT executive producer for film and television — and Kathleen Lingo, NYT editorial director for film and television.

How to Watch The 1619 Project for Free

The 1619 Project is streaming at no extra cost for Hulu subscribers. If you're not subscribed, now's your chance to join for free for the first month, so you can stream The 1619 Project, Koala Man, How I Caught My Killer, The Drop, Extraordinary, season 2 of How I Met Your Father and other Hulu Originals.

Hulu is $7.99/month (or $79.99/year) for the ad-supported plan and $12.99/month to stream without commercials.

Watch the trailer for The 1619 Project below.